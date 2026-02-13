Victoria Monét Signs With UTA and Starts a New Chapter

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Victoria Monét is entering an exciting new stage in her career. After winning several big awards and growing her fan base, she has officially signed with United Talent Agency (UTA). This means UTA will help her with touring, acting opportunities, TV work, and other creative projects.

Her signing comes right after she released “Let Me,” her first solo single in two years. The song marks the beginning of a new era for her music, and fans think more new songs may be coming soon.

This summer, Monét will also join Bruno Mars as a special guest on The Romantic Tour. She’ll perform in major European cities like Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Madrid, and London starting June 20.

Monét has had a strong rise in the music world. In 2024, she won three Grammy Awards for her album Jaguar II, including Best New Artist. She has also written songs for many popular artists such as Ariana Grande, Khalid, and Kehlani.

She recently wrote her first children’s book called Everywhere You Are, showing she’s talented in many different ways.

During Grammy Week, she also gave a powerful speech about helping others in the music industry and using your platform responsibly. Many people praised her honesty and leadership.