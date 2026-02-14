Casey Wasserman to Sell Agency Following Epstein Document Fallout

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Casey Wasserman is planning to sell his agency in the wake of revelations regarding suggestive emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, the notorious associate of human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In an email sent to staff on Friday night and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Wasserman apologized for his “past personal mistakes” and announced that Wasserman President Mike Watts would assume day-to-day oversight of the company.

“This organization, its leadership, and the entire team mean the world to me. Our 4,000 employees are the absolute best in the business. I see you put it all on the line for your clients every day. Our clients expect – and deserve – world-class representation. And that’s exactly what they get because of all of you,” Wasserman wrote in the email to staff, per THR.

“At this moment, I believe that I have become a distraction to those efforts. That is why I have begun the process of selling the company, an effort that is already underway. During this time, Mike Watts will assume day-to-day control of the business while I devote my full attention to delivering Los Angeles an Olympic Games in 2028 that is worthy of this outstanding city,” he added.

The decision follows a week of controversy after Wasserman’s name appeared in unsealed documents. These included a 2003 email exchange with Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell in which he asked to “book a massage” and made other flirtatious remarks.

The revelations impacted Wasserman’s bottom line as several high-profile clients, including Chappell Roan, Best Coast, and soccer star Abby Wambach, left or threatened to leave the agency.

In the email to staff, Wasserman maintained that his interactions with Epstein and his accomplices were “limited” and claimed that they occurred “years before criminal conduct came to light.”

While Casey Wasserman is divesting from his private business, at press time, he remains the Chairperson of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28). In his memo to staff, he clarified that his decision to sell the agency was intended to “devote my full attention” to the Games, removing himself as a distraction from the agency’s talent representation business.