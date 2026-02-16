Country Hitmaker Jaron Boyer Signs With Young Guns Publishing

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Young Guns Publishing announced the signing of an exclusive publishing deal with 2024 SESAC Songwriter of the Year Jaron Boyer.

An Oklahoma native, Boyer first made an impact on the music industry in 2015 when he contributed his songwriting skills to Dustin Lynch hit “Hell of a Night”. More recently, he’s gone on to pen hits for artists such as Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, and Cole Swindell, among others.

In total, he’s penned five No. 1 hits along with nine top 20 songs including SESAC and ASCAP Country Song of the Year “Somewhere On A Beach” and “Mind On You” (George Birge).

“For the past few years, I’ve watched Young Guns become a powerful publishing company in Nashville under the leadership of CEO Will Hamrick and Head of Creative Laura Alexander,” shares Boyer. “When considering where I wanted to spend the next portion of my career, I wanted a company who could not only take my career to the next level, but one that felt like home. The strong friendships I already have with their current writers, combined with the company’s outstanding reputation on Music Row, made Young Guns the perfect fit for my next move.”

“I have been a fan of Jaron’s work for well over a decade and am fortunate to call him a friend,” imparts Young Guns Publishing CEO Will Hamrick. “His continued ability to write hit songs is truly impressive. On behalf of the entire team at Young Guns, Laura and I couldn’t be more excited to have him join the family. We are thrilled to begin this partnership and look forward to everything we will achieve together.”