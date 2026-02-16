Live Music Streaming Platform Nug Simplifies Subscription Tiers

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — nugs, the live music streaming platform, announced updates to its subscription plans, including a new welcome offer for first-time subscribers.

Under the new welcome plan, new users can now signup for the service for $12.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, accessing the platform’s archive of live concert recordings, on-demand videos and subscriber exclusives.

Additionally, nugs consolidated its existing plans into nugs and nugs Hi-Res, replacing the previous Premium and All Access tiers. As part of the revised tiers, all nugs subscribers will have unlimited access to over 30,000 official live concert audio recordings, on-demand full-concert video, and access to member-exclusive livestreams, ensuring a complete live music experience across both audio and video within a single plan.

Subscribers previously on the Premium audio-only plan will now receive full access to concert video and exclusive livestreams at no additional cost. For a segment of existing subscribers who joined on the standard $19.99/month or $199.99/year All Access plan, pricing will be adjusted down to $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year.

“At nugs, we’re always looking for ways to better serve fans and deepen their connection to live music,” said Brad Serling, CEO and Founder of nugs. “With the Welcome Offer, our newly simplified plans, and broader device support, we’re giving fans more music, more value, and more ways to experience live shows, whether they’re watching from the couch or listening on the go.”