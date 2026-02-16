OVG To Provide Hospitality Services For USC Athletics On Campus Venues

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The University of Southern California Athletics Department has partnered with Oak View Group to provide hospitality for on-campus athletics venues, including the new Rawlinson Stadium, Dedeaux Field, and The Galen Center.

The partnership covers a range of hospitality services, including expanded food concesssions with new food and beverage options that focus on locally inspired menus along with a “game day atmosphere” that reflects USC’s home team, the Trojans.

Additional highlights include signature menu items, grab and go markets to reduce wait times, and new premium hospitality areas.

OVG will also take on support services for student-athlete, including performance dining for teams at the Galen Center Arena and catering for select athletics events.

“USC’s athletics venues are home to decades of tradition and unforgettable moments,” said Charles Griffin Cale Director of Athletics Jen Cohen. “As we continue to better engage our fans and further invest in our student-athletes, this partnership with Oak View Group allows us to honor that legacy while introducing new standards of hospitality, service, innovation to ensure world-class experiences for the Trojan Family.”

“Few institutions embody tradition and excellence like USC,” said Ken Gaber, President, OVG Hospitality. “We’re thrilled to partner with such an iconic athletics program to deliver hospitality that’s bold, forward-thinking, and authentically Southern California while setting a new benchmark for the college game-day experience.”