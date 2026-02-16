Robert Duvall, Academy Award-Winning Icon Of ‘The Godfather’ And ‘Tender Mercies,’ Dies At 95

THE PLAINS, Virginia (CelebrityAccess) — Robert Duvall, an Academy Award-winning actor known for iconic roles in films such as The Godfather, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Apocalypse Now, died on Sunday. He was 95.

News of his passing was shared by his family in a social media post on Monday:

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort. To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Born in San Diego in 1931, Duvall studied acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York as part of a class that included fellow greats such as James Caan, Dustin Hoffman, and Gene Hackman. He began his career in 1952 when he played the Pilot in Laughter in the Stars, an adaptation of The Little Prince at the Gateway Playhouse on Long Island.

After a stint in the Army during the Korean War, he returned to New York’s theater world with roles in productions such as Arthur Miller’s The Crucible in 1955 and a turn as Frank Gardner in George Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession. In 1959, he landed his first television role on Armstrong Circle Theatre and would go on to numerous guest roles on shows such as The Untouchables, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and Combat!

He made his debut on film in 1962 when he was cast as the enigmatic Boo Radley in the award-winning legal drama To Kill a Mockingbird. He received further critical attention for roles such as Major Frank Burns in the movie M*A*S*H and Ned Pepper in the 1969 adaptation of the novel True Grit.

His breakout role came in 1972 when he was cast as the mob lawyer Tom Hagen in Francis Ford Coppola’s operatic crime drama The Godfather, a role he later reprised for the film’s sequel in 1974. Other notable roles for Duvall included Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in Coppola’s 1979 war film Apocalypse Now and the 1983 film Tender Mercies, which, while not a massive commercial success, earned Duvall his only Academy Award.

His final acting role came in 2022 when he was cast as Jean Pepe in the historical murder mystery The Pale Blue Eye. Although he won just one Academy Award, he was nominated seven times for roles in films such as The Apostle, The Great Santini, and A Civil Action, among others. He was awarded a National Medal of Arts by President George W. Bush at the White House in 2005.