Sphere Entertainment Reports Revenue Gains For Q4, Full Year For 2025

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment Co. reported solid revenue gains and reduced operating losses for both the 4th fiscal quarter and the full year for 2025.

Q4 2025 Highlights

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Sphere Entertainment reported revenue of $394.3 million, a 28% ($86.0 million) increase over the prior year quarter. Operating income rose to $28.9 million, up $171.9 million year-over-year. Adjusted operating income followed suit, climbing $95.2 million to reach $128.0 million.

Full-Year 2025 Results

Revenues for the full year reached $1,220.0 million, an 8% ($89.1 million) increase compared to 2024. While the Company reported an operating loss of $229.6 million, this represents a 38% ($142.8 million) improvement over the prior year. Notably, adjusted operating income surged 138% ($152.0 million) to $261.8 million.

Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan said, “Today’s results serve as continued validation of the business model behind Sphere. As we begin 2026, we remain focused on expanding Sphere’s global footprint, including advancing our plans to bring Sphere to Abu Dhabi and National Harbor, and believe the Company is well-positioned for long-term growth.”

Highlights for the company during the reporting period include the debut of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, the Sphere Experience that opened in Las Vegas on August 28, 2025; hosting the Lenovo Tech World event at Sphere Las Vegas, and the announcement of plans for a new Sphere venue at National Harbor near Washington D.C.