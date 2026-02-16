Tool Drummer Danny Carey Reveals The Band Is In Talks For A Sphere Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Tool drummer Danny Carey said that the band is currently in talks for a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas in 2027.

Carey’s comments came during a recent interview with Chris West of the Spiral Out Podcast. During the interview, Carey revealed that the band is in the studio working on their first new album since 2019’s Fear Inoculum.

According to Carey, the band hopes to pair the album’s release with a residency at Sphere.

“We’re hoping when we release the new record, maybe do a stint at the Sphere because I think we’re the perfect band for that. We’ve been talking to those guys,” Carey told West.

He went on to state that organizing shows at the Sphere presents some challenges, including what he described as “intense” preparations and a high startup cost.

“It’s a very expensive endeavor and it takes a while to get into the black,” Carey told West. “I think its quite a few shows before you make any money.”

Carey also said he hasn’t actually seen any shows at Sphere but has had a tour of the high-tech venue.

Check out the full interview below: