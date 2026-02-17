Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour 2026 Postponed

EUROPE (vip-booking) – The 2026 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour has been postponed due to what organisers described as “unforeseen challenges.”

Last month, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) launched an international Eurovision live tour to mark the 70th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, a line-up of former and current contestants had been scheduled to perform across ten cities.

Martin Green CBE, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, confirmed the postponement in a statement, saying efforts by the production team and promoters had been unable to resolve the issues.

“We regret to announce that we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour 2026,” Green said. “We have encountered unforeseen challenges that despite the best efforts of our team, the producers, and promoters we have been unable to resolve.”

Green added that the Live Tour is expected to relaunch at a later date, once it can deliver the “world class experience” associated with the Eurovision brand.

The focus now shifts to the main Eurovision Song Contest in May. The 70th anniversary edition will feature 35 artists performing to sold-out audiences in Vienna, with hundreds of millions expected to watch worldwide.