Gary Barlow Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With BMG

Gary Barlow, the prominent UK songwriter and producer, best known for his tenure with the boyband Take That, has signed a global publishing agreement with BMG.

With a career that spans for decades, Barlow has written or produced some of the biggest British pop hits of the modern era. His partnership with BMG includes his entire song catalog, including such hits as “Back for Good”, “Never Forget”, “A Million Love Songs”, “Patience”, and “Greatest Day”, as well as including tracks co-written for and with artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams, as well as future material.

“I was struck by the enthusiasm from everyone at BMG, and by the depth and reach of their global team. It quickly felt like a place where we could forge a genuine creative partnership, and that made the decision feel both exciting and very natural,” Barlow said.

“BMG stood out for their passion, their hands-on approach and the sense that Gary’s songwriting catalog and future work would be given real focus and care. Lisa, Alistair and the whole team are great people and we’re looking forward to a fruitful partnership,” added Chris Dempsey, Founder & Artist Manager, Corduroy Artists.

Along with signing with BMG, Barlow is gearing up to tour this year with Take That on The Circus Live – Summer 2026 stadium tour, a revival of the band’s 2009 production while also working on material for a 10th studio album with the group.