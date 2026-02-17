Harry Styles To Curate The 2026 Edition Of London’s Meltdown Fest

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Former One Direction member and global superstar Harry Styles has been announced as the headliner and musical curator for the 31st edition of Meltdown, the world’s longest-running artist-curated music festival.

The festival, which takes place at London’s Southbank Centre from June 11–21, will feature 11 days of music, dancing, and community. The lineup will span pop, soul, electronic, and rock, all personally orchestrated by Styles.

While Styles himself is confirmed for a headlining performance, additional details regarding the full lineup will be released in the lead-up to the event.

“My goal as the curator is to share the music and art that I love, and to celebrate the rich history of the venue,” Styles said. “We both share a passionate belief that music is a vital part of life. It brings us together, and the Southbank Centre has been at the heart of that, providing access to great music for the past 75 years.”

First held in 1993, the Meltdown festival has grown to become a premier highlight of Britain’s summer season. Styles joins an elite roster of past curators, including David Byrne, Laurie Anderson, John Peel, Nick Cave, and Nile Rodgers.