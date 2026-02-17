HYBE America Relaunches Its Roots & Americana Division As Blue Highway Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — HYBE America announced plans to relaunch its Nashville-based country, Americana, and roots rock division as Blue Highway Records, effective immediately.

The rebranded Blue Highway Records will serve as the label home for artists such as Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Midland, Justin Moore, Carly Pearce, Preston Cooper, Jackson Dean, and Mae Estes. It will also handle distribution for Riley Green, Shaylen, The Band Perry, and Greylan James under Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.

As part of the relaunch, Valory Music Co. will be folded into Blue Highway Records, while Big Machine Publishing will remain part of HYBE America.

To oversee Blue Highway, HYBE has recruited veteran marketing and label executive Jake Basden as the label’s Chief Executive Officer.

With decades of experience across music, film, television, and live entertainment, Basden most recently served as President of Sandbox Management. There, he oversaw talent representation and business development for a roster that included Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Kate Hudson, Kelsea Ballerini, Baby Nova, and Little Big Town.

“As we were searching for a leader for our new Nashville record label, it was important to choose someone who puts artists first. We found someone who will not only connect with our team and build our company culture but who also has profound ties to this community,” said Lee. “Jake’s long history of devoted service to artists, his previous time with our company, and his deep roots in Nashville—combined with his modern take on label success in the digital age—made him the ideal candidate. We’re excited for the future of Blue Highway Records and for all that Jake will do to expand our footprint in Music City.”

“Country and American roots music are in such a dynamic place,” Basden added. “I can think of no better place to define the future of these sounds than Blue Highway. With the power and global synergy of HYBE, there are no limits to what we can create. I look forward to working with the current roster and future signings to deliver projects that speak to the heart of who we are.”