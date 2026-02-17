Irish Artist Management Company SOS Artists Launches SOS Live

DUBLIN, IE (CelebrityAccess) – SOS Artists, the independent management firm behind some of Ireland’s most compelling rising acts, today announced the official launch of SOS Live. This new booking agency branch is dedicated to filling a critical gap in the Irish market: providing early-career artists with strategic, welfare-focused representation.

Spearheaded by Becky Keating (formerly of WME), SOS Live debuts with a roster featuring Belfast’s Madams Last Discovery and Cork/Limerick-based Therapy Horse. The launch marks a pivotal expansion for the SOS brand, moving to professionalise a historically underdeveloped segment of the domestic Irish music industry.

Since its founding in 2023, SOS Artists has rapidly scaled. Led by Sarah O’Sullivan alongside Zach Douglas, the firm manages a diverse roster of talent including SexyTadhg, Pebbledash,

Makeshift Art Bar, Therapy Horse and the recent addition of manager Eoin O’Reilly (Curtis Brown Group) and his artist Lil Skag. The launch of SOS Live follows the 2024 debut of SOS Comedy, managed by Laura Gough, further cementing the company’s status as a multi-disciplinary entertainment hub.

Keating, Head of SOS Live, added “My hope for SOS Live is to build an Irish agency with a long-term vision, nurturing talent, fostering creative growth, and shaping successful careers for the future of live music. Giving artists the space and guidance to get in front of Irish audiences and build the following they deserve.”

“This was always something we envisioned when Zach and I began SOS Artists,” says O’Sullivan, Founder of SOS Artists. “The most frequent question we heard from artists was, ‘Can you get me gigs?’ To now offer a bespoke service is fantastic. There is no better person than Becky to lead this; she cares deeply about artist welfare and leaves no stone unturned. We are thrilled to welcome our new signings to the family.”

SOS Live is now officially accepting inquiries and is committed to fostering a transparent, artist-first environment for the next generation of Irish headliners.