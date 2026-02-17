Lee Abrams: Music Cycles

In the early 1950s, the music scene was dominated by songs like “Doggie in the Window,” with catchy tunes from artists like Mitch Miller and Doris Day.

While mainstream music was characterized by cheerful melodies and safe lyrics, the underground scene thrived with a blend of Black artists and Hillbilly influences. The mainstream, however, felt stagnant, a musical lull. During such periods, the music landscape often exhibits several traits:

– **Harmless Lyrics:** Songs are created by non-threatening artists.

– **Industry Control:** Labels and moguls dictate the formula for success.

– **Non-Threatening Aesthetics:** The visual presentation of artists is designed to be appealing yet safe.

– **Dancing Over Listening:** People enjoy dancing and humming, but often don’t engage deeply with the music.

– **Minimal Cultural Impact:** Music serves mainly as background noise rather than a catalyst for change.

– **Underground Scene:** There’s a vibrant underground culture, but it remains largely inaccessible to mainstream audiences.

– **Tabloid Focus:** Media coverage prioritizes gossip over musical substance.

– **Predictable Pop:** McDonald’s-style pop dominates—safe, consistent, and lacking surprises. Original artists are often sanitized for mass consumption.

– **Short Artist Lifespans:** Many artists fade into obscurity, becoming mere trivia.

Contrastingly, there are intense periods of significant change packed into brief spans. During these high points:

– **Old Sounds Fade:** The established wave meets its end.

– **Musical Evolution:** New instruments, techniques, and recording methods redefine the sound.

– **Bold Aesthetics:** The visual style shifts dramatically, often seen as intimidating.

– **Cultural Backlash:** Some attribute changes to societal evils or influences like “Satan.”

– **Listening Technology Advances:** Innovations in technology alter how we experience music.

– **Cultural Impact:** Music begins to provoke discussions and debates.

– **Artist Empowerment:** Creators gain more control over their art.

– **Increased Engagement:** Audiences start to listen more critically.

– **Emergence of Lasting Artists:** New waves of influential musicians come to the forefront.

– **Media Evolution:** Music media undergoes significant transformation, focusing more on creativity than imitation.

Notable intense periods occurred in 1955 (Rock ‘n’ Roll), 1964 (The British Invasion), 1969 (Cultural Explosion), 1980 (New Wave), and 1993 (Grunge). Each of these eras showcased the characteristics of high periods, while the lulls persisted in between. For instance, during the intense shifts of 1969:

– Established acts like Paul Revere and the Raiders fell off.

– The sound evolved with fuzz tones and synthesizers, enhancing traditional instruments.

– Musicianship became a key selling point.

– Lyrics turned into social commentaries.

– Young people returning from college often clashed with traditional values.

– Cultural icons like the Iron Butterfly were associated with counter-culture themes.

– Stereo sound became mainstream.

– FM radio emerged as a significant force.

– Playing rock icons like Jimi Hendrix in certain venues could spark conflict.

– Groups like Cream operated outside traditional song structures.

This period birthed a new generation of enduring artists who prioritized listening over mere dancing. For instance, you don’t just dance to “Abbey Road”; you immerse yourself in it.

While this overview is condensed and open to debate, the cyclical nature of music trends is evident. Lulls can still foster dedicated fans, as those who grew up in quieter times often hold a deep affection for that music. However, it’s during intense periods that transformative changes truly take shape. A few artists—like Dylan, Miles Davis, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, and Sinatra—manage to transcend time, but they are exceptions.

Exploring these musical trends offers fascinating insights into the evolution of cultural expression.