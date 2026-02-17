Nick Weakley Named Social Media Manager At Milestone Collective

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Milestone Collective, a music-focused public relations and marketing agency, has announced the promotion of Nick Weakley to Social Media Manager, effective immediately.

Weakley, who joined Milestone last year, previously served as Digital Coordinator. In that role, he played a significant part in digital campaigns for clients such as Will Jones, Kyle Ray, and Joyann Parker. Weakley is a graduate of the Belmont University Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business.

“From day one, Nick’s ambition, dedication, and willingness to expand his skillset have stood out. He has truly empowered our artists to make a greater impact on their social media platforms,” says Mike Gowen, Milestone Collective’s founder and CEO. “It will be exciting to see him continue to make waves in the industry.”

Founded in 2019 by Mike Gowen, the Music Row-based Milestone has worked with a diverse roster of artists including Blues Traveler, Bryan Martin, Colt Ford, Dave Stewart, Eurythmics, Gaby Moreno, Gin Blossoms, Jerry Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland, Lonestar, Sierra Hull, and Sugar Ray, among many others.