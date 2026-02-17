OVG Becomes The Professional Women’s Hockey League’s Exclusive Sponsorship Sales Partner

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) has announced a strategic partnership with Oak View Group (OVG), naming the venue management and services firm as the league’s exclusive sponsorship sales partner.

Under the agreement, OVG will oversee the PWHL’s national, regional, and local sponsorship portfolios for its eight teams. The partnership launches with OVG securing a multi-year agreement with Global Industrial Company, marking that company’s first-ever foray into sports sponsorship.

As the Official Industrial Supplies Partner of the PWHL, Global Industrial will support game-day operations for teams across the U.S. and Canada, including the Vancouver Goldeneyes, Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, New York Sirens, and Seattle Torrent.

In the United States and Vancouver, ice crews will be branded as the “Global Industrial Ice Crew.” The company will supply these crews with branded tools and equipment essential for maintaining playing surfaces, including ice shovels, waste bins, and carts.

“We are proud to join the Professional Women’s Hockey League as an Official Partner and to be the first league partner announced under this new commercial model,” said Lisa Goldson Armstrong, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Global Industrial. “The PWHL is setting a new standard for professional sports, and this partnership allows us to support its continued growth while showcasing how our solutions play a critical role in keeping facilities operating safely and efficiently.”

“Supporting ice crews across the United States and Canada is a natural fit for our brand,” added Ali Moghaddam, President of Global Industrial Canada. “Hockey is deeply rooted in North American communities, and we’re excited to partner with the PWHL to support world-class competition while engaging with its rapidly growing fan base.”

“Our partnership with Oak View Group opens the door for a new wave of brands to join the PWHL,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “Global Industrial is a perfect example of the thoughtful, authentic alignment we’re building. This partnership strengthens our operations and underscores the natural synergy between the value Global Industrial delivers and the needs of the PWHL.”