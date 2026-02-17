Report: Independent Franchise Partners Takes A 3% Stake In UMG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Activist investor Independent Franchise Partners has acquired a 3.01% stake in Universal Music Group, the company revealed in financial filings.

According to Reuters, the acquisition will make IFP the sixth largest shareholder in Universal Music Group based on data from the London Stock Exchange Group.

Based on the share price at the time of the filing , the stake is valued at approximately €1.09 billion ($1.29 billion).

In addition to their new position in UMG, IFP also holds significant stakes in Warner Music Group (approximately 9%) and Vivendi (5.37%), which is UMG’s largest individual shareholder.

Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.