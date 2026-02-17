Rev. Jesse Jackson, Civil Rights Icon Dies At 84

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – Rev. Jesse Jackson, one of America’s most recognized civil rights leaders and a powerful voice for equality, has died at the age of 84. His family shared that he passed away peacefully on Tuesday (February 17) morning, surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson rose from humble beginnings to become a national figure. He marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., stood on the front lines of the civil rights movement, and spent his life fighting for people who felt unseen and unheard.

Jackson’s work stretched far beyond marches and speeches. He ran for president twice in the 1980s, inspiring millions and paving the way for future leaders. He also founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, an organization dedicated to justice, economic opportunity, and community empowerment.

Even as he faced serious health challenges later in life — including Parkinson’s disease and progressive supranuclear palsy — Jackson continued to speak out, support communities, and stand for the values he spent his life fighting for.

His family remembered him as a “servant leader” whose deep belief in justice and love lifted up millions around the world.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, their children — Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, Jacqueline, and Ashley — and multiple grandchildren.

RIP.