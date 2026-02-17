Shonen Knife, Men At Work & Toad The Wet Sprocket Plot North American Package Tour

Japanese retro-punk legends Shonen Knife are teaming up with Men At Work and Toad the Wet Sprocket for a North American tour.

Kicking off on July 16th in Florida’s Pompano Beach Amphitheater, the tour will hit markets across the U.S., including Atlanta, Nashville, and Detroit, before wrapping a the United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles on August 20th.

Along the way, Shonen Knife will also headline two special “Osaka Ramones” shows at NYC’s Le Poisson Rouge and Indianapolis’ Hi-Fi with setlists that pay tribute to punk progintors The Ramones (their Osaka Ramones shows from 2025 instantly sold out).

“I really respect [Men At Work lead singer] Colin Hay and love the songs of Men at Work,” beams Naoko. “I always sing their songs at karaoke because the melody lines are so fantastic! Toad The Wet Sprocket is also a very cool band. Their music touches my heart!”

MEN AT WORK/TOAD THE WET SPROCKET/SHONEN KNIFE 2026 U.S. TOUR DATES

JUL 16 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater

JUL 17 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

JUL 18 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

JUL 21 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

JUL 22 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

JUL 23 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

JUL 24 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

JUL 26 – Cohasset, MA – The Music Circus

JUL 28 – Durham, NH – The Whittemore Center

JUL 29 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

JUL 31 – NYC – Le Poisson Rouge

AUG 1 – Harrington, DE – Delaware State Fair

AUG 4 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi Fi

AUG 6 – Bloomington, IL – Grossinger Motors Arena

AUG 7 – New Lenox, IL – Performing Arts Pavilion @ The Commons

AUG 8 – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino

AUG 10 – Salina, KS – Stiefel Theatre

AUG 14 – Carnation, WA – Remlinger Farms

AUG 18 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Resort Casino

AUG 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The United Theater on Broadway