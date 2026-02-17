Steve Earle Announces Canadian Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter and Americana legend Steve Earle has announced plans for a headlining Canadian tour in the summer of 2026.

The tour kicks off at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall on June 23 and travels across the country before concluding at the Great Canadian Casino Vancouver on July 27.

A protégé of songwriting icons Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, Earle left an indelible mark on American music in 1986 with the release of Guitar Town. The album shot to number one on the country charts and is now regarded as a foundational classic of the Americana genre.

Since his debut, Earle has collaborated with legends such as Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, The Pretenders, and The Pogues, while recording hits including “Copperhead Road,” “I Feel Alright,” and “Hillbilly Highway.”

In 2020, Earle was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry that same September. His most recent release, the live album Alone Again (Live), arrived on July 12, 2024.

STEVE EARLE: 2026 CANADIAN TOUR DATES

JUNE 23: The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

JULY 4: Empire Theatre – Belleville, ON

JULY 13: Thunder Bay Community Auditorium – Thunder Bay, ON

JULY 15: Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

JULY 17: Red Deer Memorial Centre – Red Deer, AB

JULY 18: Kelowna Community Theatre – Kelowna, BC

JULY 27: Great Canadian Casino Vancouver – Vancouver, BC