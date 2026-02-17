Want To Buy Or Lease A Legendary Music Venue?

(Hypebot) — For decades, the 8×10 has been the beating heart of Baltimore’s live music scene and a welcome stop for touring musicians. Now, an era is coming to an end and a rare opportunity is available for a new owner or operator to take the reins of this legendary venue.

Current owners Brian and Abigail Cascella (Janssens) are retiring and have officially put the property and the business up for both sale and lease, signaling a “last call” for their tenure at 10 E. Cross St. For those in the music industry looking to own a piece of Mid-Atlantic history, the listing represents a rare turnkey opportunity.

A Hall of Fame Stage

Before they were filling stadiums and headlining festivals, some of the biggest names in music stood on the 8×10’s stage.

The venue has hosted some of the big names across all genres including Billy Joel, Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Phish, Jimmy Cliff, Lenny Kravitz, Bo Diddley, and Chuck Berry. Derek Trucks, The Disco Biscuits, Gary Clark, Jr. Trombone Shorty, and Snarky Puppy.

This isn’t just a local bar; it’s a hallowed ground where music legends were born.

The Opportunity: Sale or Lease

The Cascellas are looking for the right successor to carry the torch.

The business and its associated property are currently listed for approximately $450,000. According to listings, the package includes a 4,000-square-foot multi-level venue equipped with a BD-7 liquor license, which supports seven-day service and live entertainment, sound and lighting systems and the well established 8X10 brand.

For an experienced promoter or venue group not looking to purchase the real estate, a long-term lease is also being entertained.

Why Sell Now?

The decision comes as the Cascellas prepare for their next chapter. Having navigated the venue through the challenges of the pandemic and the shifting landscape of the modern touring industry, the owners expressed a desire to see the venue continue under fresh leadership that appreciates its cultural weight.

“It’s more than just a bar or a club,” says the local community sentiment. “It’s a clubhouse for the Baltimore music family.”

Why It Matters for the Industry

It’s no secret that independent venues in the U.S. are struggling with increased competition and rising costs.

But in an era where these stages are increasingly being swallowed by corporate giants, the 8X10 stands as a testament to the power of independent, artist-focused rooms. This sale presents a unique chance for an entrepreneur to maintain an independent foothold in a major East Coast market located right on the I-95 touring corridor.

With a “plug-and-play” setup already in place and a history that includes everyone from Jimmy Cliff to Maceo Parker, the 8X10 is rare opportunity.