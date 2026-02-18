A Who’s Who of the Music Industry Prepares to Testify as Live Nation’s Antitrust Trial Looms

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — With Live Nation’s landmark antitrust case set to start next month, both sides have assembled lengthy lists of prospective witnesses that represent a “who’s who” of the modern live entertainment industry.

The case, United States of America et al. v. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and Ticketmaster L.L.C., was launched in 2024 by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) along with 40 state attorneys general and the District of Columbia. Through the suit, the plaintiffs hope to dismantle the merger between Live Nation and Ticketmaster, alleging that the company maintains an illegal monopoly over the live entertainment sector.

For the trial, which is scheduled to begin on March 2, both sides have fielded extensive witness lists. These include individuals expected to provide live testimony as well as those whose prior deposition testimony will be designated for the record.

The lists feature high-ranking Live Nation executives such as Michael Rapino, Bob Roux, and Jared Smith, along with leaders from other major industry players including AEG’s Jay Marciano, I.M.P.’s Seth Hurwitz, Nederlander’s Alex Hodges, and MSG’s Josephine Vaccarello.

The rosters also include prominent performers, such as Robert “Kid Rock” Ritchie for the plaintiffs and Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett for the defense. The agency and management sectors will be represented as well, with testimony expected from UTA’s David Zedeck, CAA’s Darryl Eaton, and Red Light Management’s Coran Capshaw, among others.

The trial will be heard in the Southern District of New York before Judge Arun Subramanian.

PLAINTIFF WITNESS LIST

LIVE WITNESSES

Name Entity Brief Summary of Testimony John Abbamondi Former CEO, BSE Global Will address Barclays Center’s experience changing primary ticketing providers and the quality of Ticketmaster’s technology. Brad Alberts Dallas Stars Will testify about H-E-B Center’s negotiations for ticketing services. Carlos Alvarez Ticketmaster (CTO) Will address the quality of Ticketmaster’s services for fans and venues. Benjamin Baker Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. As Head of Ticketing (Venues), will address box office operations and sale of ancillary services at Live Nation venues. Gerry Barad Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. As EVP of Global Touring, will address conduct in promotions and concert booking markets. Callie Brennan Fan Will address personal experiences purchasing primary and secondary concert tickets. Matthew Caldwell Minnesota Timberwolves Basketball LP Will address NBA/NHL teams’ ticketing needs and preferences. Mark Campana Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address competitive conditions in concert booking, promotion services, and amphitheater markets. Coran Capshaw Red Light Management Will address artist preferences and competitive conditions in promotions and amphitheaters. Oliver Chi City of Irvine, California Will address Irvine’s experience developing a new amphitheater and interactions with Defendants. Michael Cohl S2BN Entertainment Will address competitive conditions in concert promotions and amphitheaters. Russ D’Souza SeatGeek, Inc. (Summary not provided in source text.) Robert Davari Tixr Inc. Will address Tixr’s primary ticketing business, technology, and barriers to expansion. Russell Doussan Doussan Music Group Will address competitive conditions for concert promotions and exclusive contracts. Darryl Eaton Creative Artists Agency Will address artist preferences and competitive conditions in promotions and amphitheaters. Michael Evans Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address actions in promotions and ticketing markets and their interplay. Rick Franks Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address competitive conditions for artist promotion services. Marc Geiger Gate 52 Will address artist preferences and competitive dynamics in live entertainment markets. Chris Granger Oak View Group, LLC Will address competition in concert promotions and ticketing. Jack Groetzinger SeatGeek, Inc. Will address SeatGeek’s primary ticketing business and barriers to expansion. Matthew Hansen Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address ticketing, promotions, concert booking, and amphitheater markets. Mitch Helgerson Minnesota Wild Hockey Club, LP Will address the Wild’s experience with ticketing and concert booking services. Dr. Nicholas D. Hill Bates White Expert testimony on relevant markets, market power, barriers to entry, and alleged anticompetitive conduct. Seth Hurwitz It’s My Party, Inc. Will address competition for promotion services and amphitheater access. Jeff Ianello SeatGeek, Inc. Will address SeatGeek’s business, barriers to entry, and NBA/NHL ticketing needs. Laurie Jacoby BSE Global, Inc. Will address concert booking services at Barclays Center and decision to change ticketers. Lori Kelly Fan Will address personal ticket purchasing experiences. Edward Khoury Jump Platforms, Inc. Will address ticketing technology, innovation, and barriers to entry. Greg Klippert Eventim USA LLC Will address CTS Eventim’s ticketing and impact of exclusive contracts. Anthony Lazzaro Capital Region Development Authority Will testify about ticketing negotiations for Hartford-area venues. Colin Lewis Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address competitive conditions in promotions and amphitheaters. Ben Lovett Mumford & Sons Will address artist preferences and competitive dynamics. Jay Marciano Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) Will address competitive conditions in promotions, ticketing, and amphitheaters. David Marcus Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address Ticketmaster’s contracting policies and primary ticketing competition. Walter McDonald The Touring Company Will address competitive conditions in concert promotions and amphitheaters. Louis Messina The Messina Touring Group Will address competition in promotion services and amphitheaters. Cristopher Miller StubHub, Inc. Will address effects of exclusive contracts and barriers to entry in ticketing. Marla Ostroff Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address Ticketmaster’s contracting policies and competitive conditions. Bryan Perez Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) Will address competition in ticketing markets. Larry Plawsky Vrbo Former EVP of Resale at Ticketmaster (summary incomplete in source text). Michael Rapino Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address Live Nation’s role in live entertainment, acquisitions, policies, and ticketing practices. Robert Ritchie (Kid Rock) Artist Will address competitive conditions for concert promotions and primary ticketing. Bob Roux Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address competitive conditions in promotions and amphitheater markets. Jared Smith Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address Ticketmaster’s contracting policies and actions toward venues switching ticketers. Stephen Tadlock LiveCo Will address competitive conditions and barriers to entry in promotion services. Doug Thornton Legends Global Will address ticketing exclusivity and competition in ticketing and promotion services. Josephine Vaccarello Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Will address competitive conditions for major concert venues and ticketing product quality. Ben Weeden Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address competition in promotion services and amphitheater markets. Jason Wright Project Level Will address stadium ticketing negotiations and how stadiums differ from other venues. David Zedeck United Talent Agency Will address competition in promotions, amphitheaters, and ticketing services. Caroline Burdick United States Department of Justice Will provide foundation and explanation for certain Plaintiffs’ exhibits.

DESIGNATED WITNESSES

Name Entity Brief Summary of Testimony Dan Beckerman Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) As President & CEO of AEG, will address competition with Live Nation, ticketing negotiations, and barriers to entry. Joe Berchtold Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. As CFO, will address business practices in ticketing, promotions, concert booking, and amphitheater markets. Joe Choti Tickets.com, LLC Will address ticketing services to MLB venues, exclusive contracts, and barriers to entry. Doug Dawson Dallas Cowboys Football Club, Ltd. Will address AT&T Stadium’s selection of SeatGeek and differing ticketing needs for sports vs. concerts. Grant Hall Legends Global Will address competitive conditions and open venue model at ASM venues. George Hanna LA Clippers LLC Will address Intuit Dome’s ticketing negotiations and preference for multiple providers. Amy Latimer Delaware North Companies, Inc. Will address ticketing negotiations and impact of switching providers. Christian Lewis Paciolan Systems, Inc. Will address primary ticketing services and barriers to entry. Clay Luter Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address Ticketmaster’s distribution limits, consumer data, and competition by venue type. Pat Nagle Village of Rosemont Will address booking concerts at Allstate Arena and negotiations with Defendants. Kurt Schwartzkopf Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address Ticketmaster negotiations and product quality. Seth Seigle Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Will address Live Nation’s promotion services and impact on artists. Tom Wilson 313 Presents (former parent company) Will address 313’s business relationship with Defendants. Mark Yovich Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address competition in primary ticketing and preference for long-term exclusive contracts. Jordan Zachary Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Will address acquisitions of venues and pricing for promotion services. DEFENSE WITNESS LIST LIVE WITNESSES Name Entity Brief Summary of Testimony Omar Aljoulani Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) President of Touring; will testify regarding company business and finances, industry trends and competition, Live Nation’s venue and promotion businesses, artist relationships, and rebuttal of alleged misconduct and anticompetitive effects. Irving Azoff The Azoff Company Owner; will testify regarding industry dynamics, promoter selection, tour routing, venue selection, and ticketing provider preferences. Joe Berchtold Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) President & CFO; will testify regarding corporate structure, strategy, finances, industry competition, and rebuttal of misconduct allegations. Dave Brown Center Operating Company COO; will testify regarding competition, ticketing provider selection, fees, and contract negotiations. Eric Budish (Expert) Cornerstone Research Economist; will testify regarding competition in primary ticketing, price and quality competition, expert opinions, and supporting data. Matthew Caldwell Minnesota Timberwolves / Florida Panthers (former) Will testify regarding competition, ticketing provider selection, fees, and promotion contracts. Coran Capshaw Red Light Management Founder; will testify regarding artist representation, negotiations with promoters, and industry competition. Dennis Carlton (Expert) Compass Lexecon Economist; will testify regarding market definition, competition in primary ticketing, and effects of Ticketmaster’s conduct. Darryl Eaton Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Touring agent; will testify regarding industry dynamics, artist negotiations, ticket pricing and fees. Larry Freedman Los Angeles Football Club Co-President; will testify regarding ticketing provider selection, fees, contracts, and promotion agreements. Stacie George Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) SVP Booking; will testify regarding Live Nation’s business, competition, and rebuttal of misconduct allegations. Todd Glickman Comcast Spectacor CRO; will testify regarding ticketing provider selection, fees, and contracts. Chris Granger Oak View Group (OVG) CEO; will testify regarding ticketing competition, OVG’s relationship with Ticketmaster, and evaluation of ticketers. Jack Groetzinger SeatGeek CEO; will testify regarding SeatGeek’s business and ticketing competition. Matthew Hansen Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) Chief Strategy Officer; will testify regarding corporate structure, strategy, finances, and industry competition. Robert Henson SevenVenues Director of Cultural Facilities; will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and contract negotiations. Jenny Johnson Live Nation Entertainment (Ticketmaster) VP Commercial Strategy; will testify regarding ticketing competition, contracts, and rebuttal of alleged misconduct. Walter Allen Johnson City of Orlando Chief Venues Officer; will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and fee-setting practices. Scott Johnson Greensboro Coliseum Former Deputy Director; will testify regarding ticketing provider selection, fees, and contracts. Paul Kavanaugh BSE Global EVP Ticketing; will testify regarding ticketing selection, fees, and contracts. Jack Larson Minnesota Wild Former GM; will testify regarding ticketing selection and contract negotiations. Donald Law Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) Chairman, Live Nation New England; will testify regarding company business and industry competition. Ben Lovett Mumford & Sons / The Venue Group Artist and venue owner; will testify regarding industry dynamics and experiences with Live Nation and Ticketmaster. David Marcus Live Nation Entertainment (Ticketmaster) EVP Global Music; will testify regarding ticketing competition, contracting practices, and rebuttal of alleged misconduct. Michael Marion Simmons Bank Arena GM; will testify regarding ticketing provider selection, fees, and promotion contracts. Paul Meyer (Expert) HKA Forensic accounting expert; will testify regarding Live Nation financials and profitability comparisons. Rick Mueller Live Nation Entertainment / former AEG Will testify regarding AEG’s business model, venue ownership, and ticketer capabilities. Adel Nur DreamCrew Entertainment Co-founder; will testify regarding artist management and industry experiences. Lesley Olenik Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) VP Touring; will testify regarding Live Nation’s promotion business and industry competition. Marla Ostroff Live Nation Entertainment (Ticketmaster) Managing Director, North America; will testify regarding ticketing contracts, competition, and rebuttal of alleged misconduct. Beth Paul City of Greenville GM, Bon Secours Wellness Arena; will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and fees. Desiree Perez Roc Nation CEO; will testify regarding artist management and industry competition. Michael Rapino Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) President & CEO; will testify regarding corporate strategy, structure, industry competition, and rebuttal of alleged misconduct. Bob Roux Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) President, US Concerts; will testify regarding venue and promotion businesses and competition. Kurt Schwartzkopf Live Nation Entertainment (Ticketmaster) EVP & Co-Head of Sports; will testify regarding ticketing contracts, competition, and rebuttal of alleged misconduct. Jared Smith Live Nation Entertainment (former) Former President of Ticketmaster; will testify regarding ticketing competition and contracting practices. Marney Smith Hayden Homes Amphitheater GM; will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and contract negotiations. Doug Thornton Legends Global President, North American Venues; will testify regarding ticketing platform quality and promoter-venue agreements. Josephine Vaccarello Madison Square Garden Entertainment VP Live; will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and competition. Jim Van Stone Monumental Sports President, Business Operations; will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and contracts. Ronald VanDeVeen New Meadowlands Stadium President & CEO; will testify regarding ticketing selection and fee-setting practices. Ben Weeden Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) Will testify regarding Live Nation’s business and industry competition. Michael Wichser Live Nation Entertainment (Ticketmaster) COO; will testify regarding ticketing contracts and competition. Mark Yovich Live Nation Entertainment (Ticketmaster) Chairman; will testify regarding ticketing competition and contracts. Ali Yurukoglu (Expert) Econic Partners Economist; will testify regarding competition in live entertainment and procompetitive effects of vertical integration. Jordan Zachary Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) Global President of Venues; will testify regarding venue and promotion businesses and competition. David Zedeck United Talent Agency Executive; will testify regarding artist representation and negotiations with promoters. Stephen Zito Alamodome Assistant Director; will testify regarding ticketing provider selection, fee-setting, and promotion contracts. DESIGNATED WITNESSES Name Entity Brief Summary of Testimony Brad Alberts Dallas Stars Will testify regarding competition, ticketing provider selection, fees, and promotion contracts. Christian Barney Utah Jazz Will testify regarding ticketing provider selection, fees, and promotion contracts. Valerie Barone City of Concord Will testify regarding venue ownership, operation, and selection of operating partners. Daniel Beckerman Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) Will testify regarding AEG’s business, competition, and industry dynamics. Tad Bowman City of Denver Will testify regarding ticketing provider selection, fees, and contracts. Brandon Briggs Inter Miami Will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and contract negotiations. Michael Cohl S2BN Entertainment Will testify regarding promotion industry dynamics and experiences with Live Nation and Ticketmaster. Becky Colwell LA Clippers Will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and promotion contracts. Russell D’Souza SeatGeek Will testify regarding SeatGeek’s business and industry competition. Doug Dawson Dallas Cowboys Will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and fees. Kay Day City of Tuscaloosa Will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and promotion contracts. Marc Geiger Gate 52 Will testify regarding artist representation and industry competition. Grant Hall Legends Global Will testify regarding venue management and ticketing provider selection. Howard Handler* 313 Presents Will testify regarding venue management and competition. George Hanna LA Clippers Will testify regarding ticketing selection for Intuit Dome. Mitch Helgerson Minnesota Wild Will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and fees. Alex Hodges* Nederlander Will testify regarding venue ownership and industry competition. Seth Hurwitz It’s My Party Will testify regarding promotion industry dynamics. Amy Latimer TD Garden / Delaware North Will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and fees. Brooke Lowery Cleveland Cavaliers Will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and promotion contracts. Peter Luukko OVG Will testify regarding OVG’s relationship with Ticketmaster. John Marchant City of Mountain View Will testify regarding venue ownership and promotion contracts. Jay Marciano AEG Will testify regarding AEG’s business and promotion competition. Walter McDonald The Touring Company Will testify regarding promotion competition and experiences with Live Nation. Louis Messina Messina Touring Group Will testify regarding promotion services and competition. Robert Mudd Venu Holding Corporation (former) Will testify regarding venue development and competition. Patrick Nagle City of Rosemont Will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and fees. Bryan Perez AXS Will testify regarding AXS’s business and competition. Brandon (Randy) Phillips Phillips Digital Media Will testify regarding industry competition. Michael Pugh LiveCo Will testify regarding promotion industry dynamics and ticketer performance. Andrew Rentmeester OVG Will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and OVG’s business. Mike Shull* LA Department of Recreation and Parks (former) Will testify regarding venue ownership and management. Steve Tadlock LiveCo Will testify regarding promoter-venue relationships and industry competition. Sharif Talukder Community Arena Management Will testify regarding ticketing provider selection and fees. Rene Volker* Spotify Will testify regarding industry dynamics and competition. Dana Warg* 313 Presents (former) Will testify regarding venue management and competition. Tom Wilson* 313 Presents (former) Will testify regarding venue economics and booking agreements. Jason Wright Washington Commanders Will testify regarding stadium ticketing provider selection and fees. Any witness on Plaintiffs’ witness list — Defendants reserve the right to call or designate testimony as permitted.

Witnesses marked with an asterisk (*) will be called by the defense if needed to respond to plaintiff evidence.