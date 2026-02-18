Beats + Bytes: LaPlaybook

Every once in a while, a new artist grabs my attention.

In a world where catalog artists are dominating the mainstream and there are over 100,000 new songs dropping daily on Spotify and YouTube, it’s very difficult for a new artist to cut through.

Enter LaRussell.

When we were a talent agency, we had a rule: if we heard the name of a new artist three times in one week, I would immediately stop what I was doing and reach out to them.

We still use that methodology today in the marketing and trend work we do for brands. It’s all about creating multiple touch points with velocity across trusted input verticals. When they align, there is magic in those moments, and they deserve real attention.

This month, it happened again.

I first saw the buzz on social media: a splashy announcement; a catchy tune; a wave of reposts from different sources. Then, I read about LaRussell in Super Bowl PR coverage. Then, the algorithm started serving me his videos. I was hooked.

LaRussell is definitely not new to this. At 31, he’s put in his 10,000 reps, releasing 41 albums independently since 2018 through his collective, Good Compenny. His latest album, Something in the Water, released earlier this month cut through with a creative pricing structure on the emerging superfans platform, EVEN. A growing group of believers are becoming collectors of his work while he continues activating his fan base with local stunts and consistent releases.

Major traveling events like the Super Bowl, The Olympics, and All-Star Weekend often create breakout opportunities for local artists. As culture becomes more fragmented and localized, marketing has become more city-by-city.

LaRussell had a big moment around All-Star Weekend in San Francisco last year, but this year he aimed even higher with his Super Bowl anthem, “I’m From the Bay.”

And wow, did the plan ever work.

He landed the official tailgate performance and secured a deal with Roc Nation’s label. Strategically, those moves likely went hand in hand, with Roc Nation leveraging its role as the NFL’s halftime show producer to elevate emerging talent connected to the moment and then running them through their distribution pipeline.

From there, things accelerated. He became an in-demand Super Bowl performer, playing the Madden Bowl and a private brunch hosted by Gary Vaynerchuk. But what I really love is the videos.

One of the golden rules in breaking a rapper is to lock down your block and build a real fan base. His new anthem is a perfect homage to San Francisco, full of nostalgia and pride. Every time I open YouTube, there’s a new video of him performing it at a different high school.

The vids are shot in one take, reminiscent of the original Dollar Shave Club viral smash. It must be incredible for those students to be part of it.

When I was in high school in the suburbs of New York, I knew a kid who appeared in the “Woo Hah” video. He instantly became a legend in our town. Then, the summer after my senior year, I was lucky enough to be in “It’s All About the Benjamins.” That moment changed everything for me. I realized how unbelievably exciting the music business was and, from then on, I became obsessed with finding ways to incorporate music into my career and the work I do.

LaRussell is lighting up the Bay Area right now. He has the right hustle and one of the best new songs of the year. He’s still under the radar nationally, but he has California behind him and is building momentum quickly.

For an artist to rise in 2026, they have to have a special connection with their fans. This is a real sweet spot for brands looking for exponential returns and good will. As a music lover, it’s exciting to catch on to an artist early, especially when they are building something authentic, joyful, and real like LaRussell has.

Jesse Kirshbaum

Co-Founder of Nue