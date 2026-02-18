Concord Opens New Beverly Hills Office At Wilshire & Palm Building

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – Concord has officially opened its new office at 9171 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, located in the Wilshire & Palm Building in the city’s iconic “golden triangle.” The new space sits just blocks away from Concord Records’ former Beverly Hills office, marking both a return to familiar ground and a step forward into a new chapter.

Leased in the fall of 2024, the 32,000 square foot space occupies both the 6th floor and the penthouse of the building. Designed with flexibility and collaboration in mind, the 6th floor features adaptable meeting areas alongside individual workstations that support focused, day-to-day work. The penthouse offers panoramic views of the Los Angeles Basin and Hollywood Hills, including the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Observatory, and features both indoor and outdoor workspaces, creating an inspiring environment for creativity and connection.

The office was thoughtfully designed to be both inspiring and comfortable, blending ergonomic furniture, abundant natural light, and greenery with personal touches that reflect Concord’s music-driven identity. Vibrant yet calming wall colors are complemented by artist photos, Broadway show window cards, concert posters, and musical scores representing the breadth of the Company’s business. Throughout the conference, listening, and individual workrooms, subtle nods to the past, present, and the future of the many companies that have been brought together to form Concord create spaces that support focused work while also encouraging collaboration.

“This new office signals the future of Concord,” said CEO Bob Valentine. “Our return to the heart of Beverly Hills—within a space designed to inspire collaboration and creativity—reflects our long-term vision of building an environment where our teams and artists can do their best, most impactful work.”

Concord COO, Vic Zaraya emphasized the new office’s balance between continuity and progress. “We’re only a few blocks from our former home, but this move represents meaningful growth,” he said. “The Wilshire & Palm Building gives us room to come together, think differently, and build for the future.”

The opening of the new Beverly Hills office underscores Concord’s continued investment in its people, its culture, and its long-term vision across recorded music, publishing, narrative content, and theatrical works.

Wilshire & Pam is owned by Cruzan. Concord’s office was designed by Wolcott, with project management by SAW & Associates, interior design by Tangram Interiors, and creative installations by Untethered Studios.