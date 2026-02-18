DWP Reveals The Full Lineup For Bourbon & Beyond 2026

LOUISVILLE, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents announced the full lineup for the 8th annual Bourbon & Beyond Festival, which makes its return to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, from September 24-27.

With five stages of music and more than 100 artists, the lineup for 2026 is the largest in the event’s history. Headliners announced for 2026 include Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Mumford & Sons, Queens of the Stone Age, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, DMB, Counting Crows and more.

Along with music, the festival will host a full scale bourbon experience for fans of the brown liquor, including tasting events and more supported by a refreshed Fork & Flask curated by Kroger featuring local restaurants, speakeasies, and bars, blending iconic favorites with rising talent.

“Bourbon & Beyond is built to be the best weekend of your year. Plain and simple. From the second you arrive, everything is designed so you can fully experience what a music festival should be,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “It’s an escape with soul — a place where you can unplug from real life, let loose, be a kid again, and really live in the moment. You can ride roller coasters at Kentucky Kingdom, discover new artists and see your favorites, sip great spirits, and eat incredible food — and it all just works. At its core, it’s about creating memories. It’s a vacation inside a vacation. This lineup reflects everything Bourbon & Beyond stands for. And I say this with humility and confidence — there is nothing else quite like it in this space. It truly is the best weekend you can have at a festival of this scale.”

“Bourbon & Beyond captures the spirit of Kentucky like no other music festival,” said David S. Beck, President & CEO of Kentucky Venues. “Last year’s move to the heart of the Kentucky Exposition Center set a new standard, and together with Danny Wimmer Presents, we’re proving the Commonwealth is the premier destination for world-class events.”

The complete music lineup for Bourbon & Beyond 2026 is as follows: Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Queens of the Stone Age, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Hootie & the Blowfish, Counting Crows, Foster The People, Goose, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Jesse Welles, Jessie Murph, Of Monsters and Men, The Flaming Lips, The War on Drugs, Charley Crockett, 4 Non Blondes, Portugal. The Man, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Father John Misty, Max McNown, The Fray, Squeeze, Cheap Trick, Marcus King Band, Angus and Julia Stone, Cameron Whitcomb, Adam Ant, Amos Lee, Fitz and the Tantrums, Violent Femmes, Maddox Batson, Maoli, Lindsey Stirling, Noah Cyrus, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The Devil Makes Three, Better Than Ezra, Durand Jones & The Indications, Jet, Plain White T’s, Buffalo Traffic Jam, The Return of Jackie and Judy, Our Lady Peace, Sons of Legion, Avery Anna, Matt Hansen, The Church, Gabriella Rose, Lisa Loeb, Uncle Lucius, Yächtley Crëw, Stella Lefty, Joan Osborne, Paula Cole, Vertical Horizon, Kaitlin Butts, Langhorne Slim, The Creekers, Henrik, The Infamous Stringdusters, Amigo The Devil, Howie Day, Tonic, Cracker, Sierra Hull, Kitchen Dwellers, Nine Days, The Verve Pipe, Congress The Band, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Noah Rinker, The Stews, Couch, hey, nothing, Bryan Martin, Penelope Road, S.G. Goodman, Magoo, Atlus, Sawyer Hill, Rattlesnake Milk, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Levi Turner, Ben Chapman, Clover County, Nathan Bess, Palmyra, Kevian Kraemer, Ryman, Shelby Means, Caleb & Reeb, The Steel Wheels, Rainbow Girls, Fireside Collective, Woodbox Heroes, The Fretliners, Meels, Mason Via and Vickie Vaughn Band.