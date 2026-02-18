Floetry Announces Their First US Tour In A Decade

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Floetry, the famed neo-soul duo, announced their first return to the road in more than a decade with plans for a US tour this spring.

Floetry’s “Say Yes The Tour” will feature Marsha “the Songstress” Ambrosius and Natalie “the Floacist” Stewart, hitting theaters across the U.S., starting on April 9 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark and concluding at Oakland’s Paramount Theatre on May 17.

The tour will be supported by three-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn, special guest Teedra Moses, sounds by Chill Vibes DJ Aktive, and hosted by Clint Coley.

The tour announcement follows last year’s Floetry sold-out residency at Dave Chappelle’s intimate YS Firehouse in Yellow Springs, OH, following the duo’s first public performance together since 2016.

“Say Yes The Tour” Spring 2026 Dates

April 9 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center

April 10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

April 11 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore

April 15 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

April 16 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

April 18 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

April 22 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Portsmouth Pavilion

April 24 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

April 26 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

May 1 – Atlanta, GA – The Arena at Southlake

May 3 – Jacksonville, FL – The Florida Theatre

May 6 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theater

May 9 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

May 10 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theater

May 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

May 17 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre Oakland