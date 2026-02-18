Floetry Announces Their First US Tour In A Decade

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Floetry, the famed neo-soul duo, announced their first return to the road in more than a decade with plans for a US tour this spring.
Floetry’s “Say Yes The Tour” will feature Marsha “the Songstress” Ambrosius and Natalie “the Floacist” Stewart, hitting theaters across the U.S., starting on April 9 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark and concluding at Oakland’s Paramount Theatre on May 17.
The tour will be supported by three-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn, special guest Teedra Moses, sounds by Chill Vibes DJ Aktive, and hosted by Clint Coley.
The tour announcement follows last year’s Floetry sold-out residency at Dave Chappelle’s intimate YS Firehouse in Yellow Springs, OH, following the duo’s first public performance together since 2016.
“Say Yes The Tour” Spring 2026 Dates
April 9 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center
April 10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
April 11 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore
April 15 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
April 16 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
April 18 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple
April 22 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Portsmouth Pavilion
April 24 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
April 26 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
May 1 – Atlanta, GA – The Arena at Southlake
May 3 – Jacksonville, FL – The Florida Theatre
May 6 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theater
May 9 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
May 10 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theater
May 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
May 17 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre Oakland