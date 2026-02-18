Former Capital Records Executive Targa Sahyoun And Sony Music Publishing Producer/Composer Morgan Door Launch File Eaters

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Former Capitol Records executive Targa Sahyoun and Sony Music producer/composer Morgan Dorr today announced the launch of File Eaters, a new software that revolutionizes music file management and eliminates the administrative task of delivering audio and video files to creatives and music companies worldwide.

The app embeds writer splits, publishing, IPI numbers, PRO information etc. and, the model does not need the internet to run, so your data is safe. It does not learn from you or harvest your data for training and the software includes stem recognition, auto naming conventions, file grouping and sharing that enable files to be sent to recipients automatically via preferred delivery specifications.

Since the launch of 2026, File Eaters have closed over 1M in their seed round and are building an impressive Advisory Board, including Simon Bouton, the Chief Experience Officer (CXO) of Google Deepmind, and executives from UTA and Dreamworks.

With a main focus on clients, File Eaters are currently in a number of discovery sessions with 26 beta clients to design custom supported workflows, and usher in a new norm for deliverables. File Eaters kicked off the launch of their product during Grammy Week as co-sponsors of the annual Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing private celebration on January 28th, gifting members an early invitation to the beta product.

“It is an honor to be in support of the P&E Wing. We greatly admire and respect the work that the Wing and its Vice President Maureen Droney are doing to support the creative community, and we are thrilled to offer our time saving tool to this community first,” said Sahyoun

“We have been astonished at the industry response and are lucky to have a wide array of partners at the largest institutions in entertainment. There is a rising voice that is speaking out against generative Ai, we are here to empower it,” said Dorr.

As Tech Founders and creatives, Sahyoun and Dorr are no strangers to spearheading innovative and creative developments in the industry. Sahyoun has over 17 years of experience in the music industry, working across major global music hubs, including New York, London, Toronto, Sydney, and Los Angeles. Her strength has been focused on creative leadership and content strategy, developing and executing impactful visual campaigns for top-tier artists at some of the world’s biggest labels including Capitol Records and Columbia Records.

Dorr is best known as the singer/bass guitarist of multi-platinum band Boys Like Girls and is signed to Sony Music Publishing. His work has spanned global tours, platinum singles, and high-profile collaborations across pop, rock, and country. In addition to his artist career, Dorr has built a reputation as an entrepreneur, producer/composer for film and television, specializing in custom tracks, catalogue reimagination, and sync licensing solutions that bring the power of Sony’s publishing catalog into independent film at accessible levels.