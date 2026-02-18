Pop 2000 Tour Returns With Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera And LFO

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Pop 2000 tour is set to return in 2026 with a 27-date trek across the U.S. Entering its eighth year on the road, the current lineup features Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO. Select dates will also feature the U.K. trio BBMAK, known for their smash hit “Back Here.”

The show will feature all the acts on stage together, performing their hits and fan favorites, including “Bye Bye Bye,” “All or Nothing,” “On the Way Down,” and “Summer Girls,” among many others. This year’s iteration of the Pop 2000 Tour will kick off this month with a few select February dates, including a stop at SeaWorld in Orlando, FL. The tour will then heat up for the annual spring-summer run with a stop at Foxwoods Resort on April 17 before making stops across the country, including Philadelphia, San Antonio, and San Diego. The 2026 summer run will wrap up on August 29 at Corn Fest in DeKalb, IL.

UAA’s head of Rock and Pop department, Matt Rafal, spoke about the upcoming tour, saying: “It’s been fun to watch the show evolve over the years and become a summer tradition for many fans!”

Artist lineups may vary by city. Visit https://pop2000tour.com or check local listings for more info.

2026 Pop 2000 Tour Dates

2/22 – Orlando, FL – SeaWorld

2/28 – Tracy, CA – Grand Theatre Center for the Arts

4/17 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods

4/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Rivers Casino Philadelphia

4/19 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

4/26 – San Antonio, TX – Sea World

5/9 – Tampa, FL – Busch Gardens

5/16 – Williamsburg, VA – Busch Gardens

6/6 – Onamia, MN – Grand Casino Mille Lacs

6/27 – San Diego, CA – Sea World

7/2 – Roanoke, VA – Dr. Pepper Park

7/3 – Charlotte, NC – Carolina Theatre

7/4 – Winder, GA – City of Winder “Celebrate America”

7/9 – Wyandotte, MI – District 142

7/10 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion

7/11 – Clarksburg, WV – Clarksburg Amphitheater

7/12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Jergels

7/16 – Hampton Beach, NH – Bernie’s Beach Bar

7/17 – Ridgefield, CT- Ridgefield Playhouse

7/18 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent

7/19 – Webster, MA – Indian Ranch

7/31 – Bow, WA – Skagit Casino Resort

8/1 – Snoqualmie, WA – Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel

8/8 – Woodstock, GA – Woodstock Summer Concert Series

8/28 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center

8/29 – DeKalb, IL – Dekalb Corn Fest

The Pop 2000 Tour is represented by Universal Attractions Agency. For booking and press inquiries, please contact Matt Rafal – mr@universalattractions.com