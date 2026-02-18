Regan Rousseau Signs With Sony Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville has announced the signing of singer-songwriter and recording artist Regan Rousseau.

A rising star on Nashville’s music scene, Rousseau has built a reputation for her blend of folk, country, and Americana, writing hits such as “One Thing About Me,” “Isn’t It Pretty To Think So,” and “Baby.”

Rousseau, who was raised in Maryland before relocating to Southern California, graduated from Belmont University’s songwriting program in 2019 and broke through creatively during the lockdown of 2020. Her partnership with Sony is Rousseau’s first-ever publishing deal.

“Regan is a brilliant songwriter with a strong creative voice and an exciting future ahead. We’re thrilled to welcome her to SMP and look forward to championing her as she continues to grow and share her music with the world,” stated Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston.

“I’m incredibly grateful to join the Sony Music Publishing family in Nashville. Their belief in my vision and commitment to creative growth means a lot, and I’m excited for what’s ahead as we build something special together. I want to thank the team at Sony as well as my manager, Jeff Skaggs at Milk and Honey, for this amazing opportunity,” Rousseau added.

Rousseau is managed as a songwriter and artist by Milk & Honey Music + Sports. She was represented in the transaction by Derek Crownover at Loeb & Loeb.