Taylor Swift Named As The IFPI’s Top-Selling Artist For The Fourth Year In A Row

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry announced that Taylor Swift was the top-selling global artist for 2025.

2025 marks the fourth consecutive year that Swift claimed top honors and the sixth time over the course of her storied career and last year’s win now means that she’s won the award more time than all other artists combined over the last decade.

Swift dropped her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl and the documentary of her tour The End of an Era.

“Taylor Swift’s sixth IFPI Global Artist of the Year award is a truly historic achievement,” stated Victoria Oakley, CEO, IFPI. “The IFPI Global Artist Chart is comprised of remarkable artists across the globe and also represents the teams and long-term commitment behind each release, ensuring fans around the world can connect with music in meaningful ways.”

Other notable entries in the IFPI’s year-end analysis included the Korean group Stray Kids, who achieved their highest ever ranking at #2, marking a third consecutive year in the global top five. Bad Bunny placed at #5, recording his sixth consecutive year on the chart and joining a select group of artists that includes Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, Eminem, and SEVENTEEN to appear on the chart in each of the last five years.

Tyler, the Creator made his debut on the chart, landing at #12 for 2025 while Mrs. GREEN APPLE entered the chart for the first time at #13 following the success of their anniversary album 10.

1 1 Taylor Swift

2 5 Stray Kids

3 2 Drake

4 7 The Weeknd

5 20 Bad Bunny

6 9 Kendrick Lamar

7 13 Morgan Wallen

8 10 Sabrina Carpenter

9 4 Billie Eilish

10 RE (2020) Lady Gaga

11 11 Ariana Grande

12 NEW Tyler, The Creator

13 NEW Mrs. GREEN APPLE

14 3 SEVENTEEN

15 8 Eminem

16 19 Linkin Park

17 6 Zach Bryan

18 RE (2023) Ed Sheeran

19 RE (2023) SZA

20 RE (2021) Justin Bieber