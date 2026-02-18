UMG Partners With The Direct-To-Fan Service EVEN

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced a new agreement with EVEN, the direct-to-consumer platform, providing UMG’s labels and artists with direct access to dedicated fans.

Through the partnership, participating lables and artists a turnkey solution for providing fans with early access to music, exclusive content, community features, and artist-led experiences ahead of streaming releases.

The deal includes both EVEN’s dedicated marketplace, its consumer-facing discovery platform, and EVEN Studio, a white-label solution allowing artists to transform their website into a superfan destination.

The deal will also allow UMG labels and artists to offer physical music and merchandise through EVEN using UMG’s global D2C, vinyl, and merch infrastructure.

“Superfans are the foundation of sustainable artist careers. EVEN exists to support artists and labels at every stage by giving them the infrastructure to own their fan relationships,” said Mag Rodriguez, Founder/CEO, EVEN. “This collaboration reflects what we’ve always believed: that direct-to-fan engagement is now an essential layer of the music ecosystem, working alongside streaming.”

“As we continue to build strong, diverse superfan capabilities, EVEN provides a unified, scalable solution for artists and labels to produce creatively and commercially meaningful moments around release campaigns,” adedd Jonathan Dworkin, Executive Vice President, Digital Business Development & Strategy. “The platform fosters safe, engaged, and loyal fan communities, all while fitting seamlessly within the broader social and entertainment ecosystem.”