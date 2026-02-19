ASCAP Expands Music Creator Support With New Telehealth Benefit

(Hypebot) — Life on the road or even the grind of the home studio doesn’t always play nice with a 9-to-5 doctor’s schedule. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by music creators, ASCAP has announced a significant expansion of its member benefits via a partnership with MDLIVE.
The new telehealth benefit provides ASCAP members with 24/7 access to board-certified doctors and mental health counselors. Whether it’s a sinus infection caught in a tour van or the need for a behavioral health consultation between sessions, members can now skip the waiting room and access care via video or phone at a significantly reduced cost.
Building a Holistic Wellness Ecosystem
This isn’t ASCAP’s first foray into creator health. The MDLIVE integration is a strategic addition to the ASCAP Wellness Program, an initiative launched in 2019 to address the high rates of depression, anxiety, and physical strain within the creative community.
By adding MDLIVE, ASCAP is bridging the gap between “wellness” and “healthcare.” The new service complements an already robust suite of benefits that includes: BetterHelp (discounted online professional therapy), Daily Burn (workouts on-demand and personal fitness guidance), and Shine (motivational daily messages of affirmation).
Growing The Music Industry Safety Net
ASCAP isn’t the only one stepping up. Spotify recently increased its own creator support with its Heart & Soul, Mental Health for Creators initiative. In partnership with Backline, B-LINE (Spotify x Backline) is a first-of-its-kind 24/7 mental health and crisis support line (1-855-BLINE99) specifically for the music community.
These and other initiatives are transforming the “starving artist” trope into a more sustainable ‘supported creator. model.
Here is a partial list of the organizations providing free or affordable medical, mental health, and emergency assistance for musicians and the industry:
- ASCAP Wellness Program is designed to address the high rates of depression, anxiety, and physical strain within the creative community.
- B-LINE (Spotify x Backline): A 24/7 crisis and mental health support line created exclusively for the U.S. music community.
- MusiCares: The Recording Academy’s charity providing a safety net of critical assistance, including medical expenses and recovery resources.
- Backline: Connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources (often for free).
- The Entertainment Community Fund: Offers health insurance counseling and direct healthcare clinics for everyone in entertainment.
- SIMS Foundation: Provides mental health and substance use recovery services for musicians, industry pros, and their families.
- Music Industry Therapists & Coaches (MITC): A collective of accredited therapists who specialize in the specific pressures of the music business.
- Nuci’s Space: A non-profit resource center focused on ending the epidemic of suicide and supporting musicians’ mental health.
Reach out if you know more free or low cost health initiative for musicians and music industry professionals that we should share.
+Read more: “Free 24/7 Music Industry Mental Health Hotline Launches”