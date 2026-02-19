ASCAP Expands Music Creator Support With New Telehealth Benefit

(Hypebot) — Life on the road or even the grind of the home studio doesn’t always play nice with a 9-to-5 doctor’s schedule. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by music creators, ASCAP has announced a significant expansion of its member benefits via a partnership with MDLIVE.

The new telehealth benefit provides ASCAP members with 24/7 access to board-certified doctors and mental health counselors. Whether it’s a sinus infection caught in a tour van or the need for a behavioral health consultation between sessions, members can now skip the waiting room and access care via video or phone at a significantly reduced cost.

Building a Holistic Wellness Ecosystem

This isn’t ASCAP’s first foray into creator health. The MDLIVE integration is a strategic addition to the ASCAP Wellness Program, an initiative launched in 2019 to address the high rates of depression, anxiety, and physical strain within the creative community.

By adding MDLIVE, ASCAP is bridging the gap between “wellness” and “healthcare.” The new service complements an already robust suite of benefits that includes: BetterHelp (discounted online professional therapy), Daily Burn (workouts on-demand and personal fitness guidance), and Shine (motivational daily messages of affirmation).

Growing The Music Industry Safety Net

ASCAP isn’t the only one stepping up. Spotify recently increased its own creator support with its Heart & Soul, Mental Health for Creators initiative. In partnership with Backline, B-LINE (Spotify x Backline) is a first-of-its-kind 24/7 mental health and crisis support line (1-855-BLINE99) specifically for the music community.

These and other initiatives are transforming the “starving artist” trope into a more sustainable ‘supported creator. model.

Here is a partial list of the organizations providing free or affordable medical, mental health, and emergency assistance for musicians and the industry:

Reach out if you know more free or low cost health initiative for musicians and music industry professionals that we should share.