Federal Judge Undercuts Key Elements The Fed’s Antitrust Case Ahead Of Next Month’s Live Nation-Ticketmaster Trial

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On February 18, a federal judge cleared the way for the Justice Department’s antitrust case against Live Nation and Ticketmaster to proceed to trial, but issued a summary judgment ruling that dismissed several of the government’s key monopoly claims.

The ruling came in response to a motion for summary judgment from Live Nation’s legal team seeking dismissal of the antitrust lawsuit—originally brought by the Justice Department and the attorneys general of 39 states plus the District of Columbia—which seeks to break up Live Nation for allegedly anticompetitive behavior.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian allowed some antitrust claims to proceed to trial, including those related to the “artist-facing” amphitheater market. In this market, Live Nation stands accused of engaging in illegal “tying” agreements, where the company allegedly conditions an artist’s access to its amphitheaters on the artist also using Live Nation’s promotion services.

However, the judge issued a summary judgment that undercuts significant portions of the government’s suit. Notably, he determined that the government failed to prove a legally valid nationwide market for “promotion services tied to major concert venues” (MCVs).

The judge also dismissed claims regarding a “fan-facing” market for primary ticketing services. He ruled that the government failed to raise a genuine dispute that this constitutes a distinct antitrust market, noting a lack of evidence that fans shop for shows based on price categories rather than simply following their favorite artists.

Despite this dismissal, the judge did leave the door open for fans to seek redress. He ruled that fans may be “foreseeable victims” of Ticketmaster’s alleged monopoly in the separate venue-facing ticketing market and therefore have “antitrust standing” to pursue damage claims through the state plaintiffs.

Additionally, the court granted in part Live Nation’s motion to exclude testimony from the government’s key economic expert, Dr. Nicholas Hill. The judge found that Dr. Hill’s “hypothetical monopolist test” (HMT) for the promotion services market was unreliable because his methodology for measuring how artists might “switch” to other promoters did not reflect the reality of how concert tours are actually booked.

This ruling represents a significant blow to the Department of Justice’s bid to break up the company. While the case is still set for trial, the government must now attempt to prove its case based on a narrower set of legal theories.

“With those claims gone, we see no possible basis for breaking up Live Nation and Ticketmaster,” Dan Wall, executive vice president for corporate and regulatory affairs for Live Nation said in a statment provided to Reuters. “The deficiencies we identified in the government’s monopoly power and conduct claims have not gone away, and we continue to believe that we will prevail in the end.”