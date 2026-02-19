Garth Brooks, Megan Maroney And Don Toliver The The Lineup For Summerfest ’26

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CelebrityAccess) — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance announced the 2026 lineup for the three-weekend festival held in Milwaukee, WI, June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4. As an independent music festival celebrating its 58th anniversary, Summerfest is well known for its multi-genre lineup and is recognized as one of the largest music festivals in the U.S.

The Summerfest 2026 lineup kicks off with two nights with Garth Brooks, one of the the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the festival’s largest stage, on June 16 and 17.

Additional artists set to perform at the 23,000-seat Amphitheater during Summerfest include Megan Moroney, Don Toliver with SahBabii, Che, SoFayGo, sosocamo, Chase B, and Lelo, Carín León, Ed Sheeran with Myles Smith and Arron Rowe, Cody Johnson with Jessie Murph, Post Malone with Carter Faith, Muse, Alex Warren, and Jelly Roll with Tyler Hubbard.

Across the festival’s grounds stages, featured performers include Megadeth, Louis Tomlinson, Subtronics, Tucker Wetmore, Ella Mai, Sean Paul, Amyl and The Sniffers, Passion Pit, Hot Mulligan, Tash Sultana, Halestorm, Spoon, All Time Low, Echo & the Bunnymen, Styx, Charlie Wilson, Father John Misty, Audrey Nuna, Flo Rida, Sam Barber, Marcus King Band, The Revivalists, Whiskey Myers, Grouplove, Elderbrook, The Roots, Buju Banton, KALEO, Jeremih, Nate Smith, flipturn, Third Eye Blind, The Temper Trap, Russell Dickerson, Wolfmother, David Lee Roth, Gene Simmons Band, The Academy Is…, Pepper, Christopher Cross, Candlebox, Goldfinger, Cameron Whitcomb, The Beths, Holly Humberstone, BØRNS, Jonah Kagen, Rev Run of Run DMC, The Mountain Goats, Mariachi Sol De Mexico, The Family Stone, Petey USA, State Champs, Evan Honer, Dora Jar, and many more.

“As an independent music festival, we are thrilled to deliver this one-of-a-kind lineup that features an incredible mix of genres and artists,” said Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We’re excited to welcome fans from around the globe to celebrate and create memories that only live music can provide.”