Legends Global To Manage The University Of Miami’s Watsco Center

CORAL GABLES, FL (CelebrityAccess) — The University of Miami expanded its relationship with Legends Global in a deal that will see the company become the new venue manager for the Watsco Center.

Located in Coral Gables, Florida, the Watsco Center is a 200,000-square-foot, multipurpose entertainment facility that hosts concerts, conferences, lecture series, and banquets, as well as training facilities for the university’s athletics programs.

The management agreement extends Legends Global’s current contract for three years through September 2028 with an option to extend for another three years.

Legends Global began its collaboration with the University of Miami in 2021 in a marketing and rights partnership that was expanded in 2023 to include all facets of revenue generation within Miami’s athletics programs.

The expanded partnership, a first for college athletics, covers athletics sponsorships, ticketing, annual fund initiatives, and an off-campus Miami Hurricanes retail store.

Jesse Marks, who was recently named chief revenue officer for Legends Global at University of Miami Athletics, will oversee all aspects of the company’s new deal with the university. Marks previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Northwestern University with oversight of revenue strategy for the program including ticket sales, merchandise, licensing, and partnerships, as well as playing a significant role in the development of the new Ryan Field project.

Additionally, Legends Global announced Adam Sinclair has been appointed as General Manager at the Watsco Center where he will oversee day-to-day operations at the 8,000+ capacity facility, including management, promotions and other aspects of its business.

Sinclair previously served as director of facilities at the venue from 2004-2007 and has since held senior roles at venues such as NRG Park, American Airlines Center, Capital One Arena and The National Tennis Center and US Open.

“Over the last five years, our partnership with University of Miami athletics has seen a tremendous amount of success, and we’re excited to now extend that collaboration to include management of the Watsco Center,” said Tim Statezni, executive vice president, college, Legends Global. “The arena is a cornerstone for both the Canes and broader community, and we’re proud to help carry its legacy forward.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Legends Global to include managing the Watsco Center,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “Legends Global is a world-class venue operator, and we are confident their expertise will help make Watsco a destination venue for years to come.”