Live Nation Reports Record Financial Results For 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment reported record-breaking financial results for fiscal year 2025, driven by strong demand for its concert business.

For 2025, Live Nation reported annual revenue of $25.2 billion, a 9% increase over the previous year, while operating income surged by 52% to reach $1.3 billion.

Live Nation attributed the strong financial performance to record-concert attendance figures in 2025, with million fans attending 55,000 shows worldwide, representing a 5% increase in attendance with fans in international markets exceeding the U.S. attendance count for the first time.

Segment performance

Concerts: Live Nation reported record results for 2025 with an Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) of $687 million, up 30%, and a best-ever margin of 3.3%.

Ticketing: Concert-related gross transaction value (GTV) grew 9% to $26 billion, while Ticketmaster added 27 million net new enterprise tickets, primarily from international markets.

Sponsorship & Advertising: AOI rose 11% to $845 million, fueled by double-digit growth in key categories such as travel, beverages, and financial services.

Venue Nation: Hosted 65 million fans at operated venues, an 8% increase, while successfully expanding its portfolio of large-capacity venues and driving a 6% growth in onsite spending per fan at amphitheaters.

Along with the company’s strong performance in 2025, Live Nation said 2026 is off to a solid start as well. Acording to Live Nation, by early February, over 80% of large venue shows for 2026 were already booked, with North American bookings pacing up by double digits.

The company also reported fan demand remains at historic levels with record-breaking ticket sales for artists such as runo Mars and Harry Styles, and sell-out stadium tours for acts like BTS.

Venue Nation is expected to host over 70 million fans in 2026, supported by the planned addition of five to seven million fans through new venue builds and acquisitions, including a stadium in Mexico and La Défense in Paris. With more than 70% of 2026 sponsorship commitments already secured and Ticketmaster reporting a record-setting January, Live Nation anticipates double-digit AOI growth for its concerts segment in the coming year.

“In 2025, the bond between artists and their global fan bases reached new heights, fueling another year of double-digit growth. As artists continue to unlock untapped markets and headline the world’s most iconic stadiums, we’ve built momentum that carries us into a record-breaking 2026. We’re not just building venues; we’re crafting world-class stages designed to elevate the artist’s vision and their connection to fans. By strategically expanding our global footprint and investing in premium, upgraded infrastructure, we provide the canvas for career-defining performances. This investment doesn’t just drive ticket sales—it revitalizes local economies and cements our venues as cultural anchors. With a deep pipeline of large-scale shows and ticket demand continuing its ascent, we are positioned for another year of double-digit operating income and AOI growth in 2026. Our commitment to being the ultimate partner for artists ensures we are set to compound this double-digit growth for years to come,” stated Live Nation’s President & CEO Michael Rapino.