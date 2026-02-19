Lodovico Pagani Tapped As Head Of A&R At Warner Chappell Music Italy

MILAN, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music, the publishing division of Warner Music Group, announced an reconfiguration of its creative team in Milan with the promotion of Lodovico Pagani to the role of Head of A&R.

In his new role, Pagani will lead WCM Italy’s A&R strategy, oversing the creative development efforts for the publisher’s roster, which includes artists such as Carl Brave, Annalisa, and Frah Quintale, among others. He will report to Santiago Menéndez-Pidal, President, Southern Europe.

“Lodovico possesses an intuitive understanding of Italy’s creative heartbeat. By elevating him to lead A&R, hiring Giacomo and Francesca, and moving Rossella’s deep creative knowledge into our Sync division, we’re creating a more integrated and creative ecosystem for our songwriters. We’re evolving WCM Italy to meet a market where domestic talent is more prominent – and more globally exportable – than ever before,” stated Santiago Menéndez-Pidal, President, Southern Europe, Warner Chappell Music.

“I am honored to lead our A&R efforts at such a pivotal moment for Italian music. Having worked closely with our roster for years, I know the incredible potential we have to redefine the Italian songbook. My focus is to provide a bespoke, creative-first environment where our songwriters can push boundaries and reach new audiences,” Pagani added.

The changes to the team will also see Rossella Lorello transition to the Sync & Licensing team, Giacomo Domenichelli joins as A&R Manager, and Francesca Rossi promoted to Head of Legal.