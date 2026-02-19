OVG To Manage The New Members Only Club At The University of Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, KS (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group and the University of Kansas announced an expansion of their partnership with plans for The Naismith Club, a new members-only social club at the university’s Allen Fieldhouse.

The club, which is set to debut this summer, will serve as a gameday gathering place for alumni, faculty, supporters, business leaders, and community members. It will also provide space for hospitality, business meetings, social gatherings, and private events on a membership basis. Details on programming, membership, and the initial lineup of events will be announced in the coming months.

OVG will operate the club in addition to its current role as the football stadium and conference center operator for the Gateway District, as well as the food and beverage provider for all Kansas Athletics venues.

“The Naismith Club is intended to foster deeper fan engagement, strengthen alumni connections, and keep Allen Fieldhouse active and relevant year-round,” said Ashley Kraus, Senior Vice President of Social Clubs for Oak View Group. “It’s about honoring Kansas sports history while creating something meaningful for the University community today. The club reflects our shared commitment to premium hospitality, thoughtful design, and experiences that feel authentic to the Jayhawk tradition.”

“As our partnership with OVG continues to evolve, this club allows us to create a unique connection point for our faculty, alumni, supporters, and community,” added Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff. “The Naismith Club is a natural extension of what Allen Fieldhouse represents with its incredible tradition, pride, and ability to bring people together.”

The club is named for James Naismith, the inventor of basketball and the University of Kansas’ first men’s basketball coach. The space is located above the Booth Family Hall of Athletics and adjacent to the DeBruce Center—which houses the original rules of basketball—offering a fully immersive basketball experience for members.