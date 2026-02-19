Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Producer & Engineer Elliot Scheiner

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Posted on
Producer/engineer Elliot Scheiner has worked with everybody from Steely Dan to the Eagles. He and six others from behind the board are telling studio stories at the Sheen Center in New York through March 1st.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/elliot-scheiner/id1316200737?i=1000750470920

https://open.spotify.com/episode/47k3ccrINblZjSzYnCHkUj?si=IwcIdlXgSNuzkNR4kxPNCA

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/elliot-scheiner-323684050/

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/07427dce-394f-430c-b659-cb2e54d56cf3/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-elliot-scheiner

