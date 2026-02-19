The Foo Fighters Announce Australia & New Zealand Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — American rock icons Foo Fighters announced they will be heading to the South Pacific for a stadium tour with shows scheduled for both New Zealand and Australia.

The Foos “Take Cover Tour” officially kicks off at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on November 5th and is scheduled to wrap on January 25th with a concert at HBF Park in Perth.

For the tour, The Foos are teaming up with numerous homegrown favorites who will appear as support on various dates, including Full Flower Moon Band, Mini Skirt, Downgirl, The Belair Lip Bombs, Teens, The Buoys, C.O.F.F.I.N., Frenzee, Kurralta Park, Spooky Eyes, Dartz, Seek Help! Dick Move, Ringlets, Southern River Band and Last Quokka.

All tickets on sale Wednesday, February 25.

The full list of announced shows and support acts

November 5, 2026 – Brisbane, QLD at Suncorp Stadium with Full Flower Moon Band & Mini Skirt

November 7, 2026 – Townsville, QLD at QLD Country Bank Stadium with Full Flower Moon Band & Downgirl

November 10, 2026 – Sydney, NSW at Accor Stadium with The Belair Lip Bombs & TEENS

November 12, 2026 – Newcastle, NSW at McDonald Jones Stadium with The Buoys & C.O.F.F.I.N.

November 14, 2026 – Melbourne, VIC at Marvel Stadium with The Belair Lip Bombs & Frenzee

November 17, 2026 – Adelaide, SA at Coopers Stadium with Kurralta Park & Spooky Eyes

January 19, 2027 – Christchurch, NZ at One New Zealand Stadium with Dartz & Seek Help!

January 22, 2027 – Auckland, NZ at Western Springs Stadium with Dick Move & Ringlets

January 25, 2027 – Perth, WA at HBF Park with Southern River Band & Last Quokka