EXCLUSIVE: Mohegan’s Tom Cantone Set To Retire Ending The Legacy Of An Entertainment Powerhouse

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) – After a career that reshaped modern casino entertainment and expanded the boundaries of live events, Tom Cantone, President of Sports & Entertainment for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is set to retire – leaving behind one of the most influential legacies in the industry. His career began after graduating from Penn State University, and he went on to become one of the most respected figures throughout the entire global entertainment industry.

For more than four decades, two of those with Mohegan, Cantone has been the driving force behind the rise of Mohegan Sun alongside other national and international venues, transforming them into premier destinations that consistently rank among the top entertainment properties in the world. His impact reaches far beyond a single arena or casino — he helped redefine what entertainment inside a resort complex could be. Cantone’s imprint on the industry is profound. As Senior Vice President and later President of Sports & Entertainment, he oversaw all entertainment operations across Mohegan properties, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT, Mohegan PA, and additional properties managed or acquired by the company.

Before joining Mohegan Sun in 2007, Cantone built a reputation for innovation and high-impact programming through leadership roles at some of the largest gaming and entertainment institutions in the country, including Foxwoods Resort Casino, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts (HERCO), Sands Hotel & Casino, Hollywood Casino, and multiple Trump properties. He was the head of marketing at three major casinos using entertainment as the product differentiator throughout his playbook in a nod to his wide range of diversity. When Cantone left HERCO, he was Director of Corporate Marketing that included its massive theme park, hotels, arena, chocolate world, and a host of other year-round attractions.

“Tom played such a value part in bringing us into the modern world, a foundation that he built, with record-setting results that still stand today,” said J. Bruce McKinney, Chairman of the Board, HERCO.

Under Cantone’s nearly 20 years of leadership, Mohegan Sun Arena evolved into the most awarded venue in the United States with over 2,400 other venues competing to be in their league. Pollstar, Billboard, and VenuesNow consistently rank it among the best in the world, and the Academy of Country Music (ACM) has named it “Casino of the Year – Arena” multiple times.

Dennis Arfa, Music Chairman of Independent Artist Groups credits Cantone’s “integrity, dedication, passion and understanding of talent,” in making Mohegan Sun Arena as busy and successful as any major arena in the country.

Cantone believed entertainment was more than ticket sales — it was emotional connection. His innovative creativity and leadership have set the stage for A-lists artists to play casinos but his passion for putting people first and building relationships will be his legacy. “We don’t sell tickets, we make memories,” he told Pollstar earlier this year.

His tenure included hosting major arena debuts and booking breakout artists early in their careers, even securing high profile specials such as David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. He also helped launch another powerhouse venue at Canada’s Fallsview Casino Resort, where he signed iconic hitmaker Billy Joel to open Mohegan’s newest theater—an iconic kickoff that set the tone for the venue to become the number one entertainment venue in all of Canada. In addition, another record was set for Mohegan Entertainment when both venues were ranked No. 1 at the same time in two different countries – an entertainment first.

Cantone’s contacts span entertainment, politics, sports, and global culture. His 2014 memoir Book ’Em offers first-hand accounts with figures throughout the global entertainment industry – ranging from Regis Philbin, who hosted the book launch and wrote the foreword, to Robin Williams, Ringo Starr, The Sopranos, and Sly Stallone. “The Sopranos appearances Tom started were as groundbreaking for the casino industry as the show was for TV,” said American musician and actor, Stevie Van Zandt.

It was in the 1980s that he first broke the mold, convincing a young Eddie Murphy to perform in a casino showroom – a move that shattered convention and opened the floodgates for contemporary A-list talent to embrace casino stages. As CelebrityAccess CEO Marc Gentilella noted, “With all his lifelong relationships, Tom literally put Mohegan Sun on the map and made casino venues a hip place for pop culture.”

Throughout his career, Cantone has booked more than 10,000 shows and sporting events – an unparalleled accomplishment in North American entertainment. He has gotten over 35 national tours to open at Mohegan Sun, has booked 68 of the top 100 pop / rock bands to play his venue(s), as well as 6 of the 10 Best Live Acts according to Rolling Stone.

His peers frequently credit him with creating a template now used across major casino resorts worldwide and is credited for revolutionizing the Casino industry and bringing it into the modern era. He signed iconic hitmaker Joel to his first ever residency of 10 sold-out shows, repeating that with comedian Matt Rife and 12 sold-out shows. Not to mention more tour debuts from the likes of Lainey Wilson, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Prince, Bruno Mars, Bruce Springsteen and more.

When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered much of the entertainment world in 2020, Mohegan Sun Arena – under Cantone’s leadership – stayed active by hosting “bubble” broadcasts in partnership with ViacomCBS, keeping staff working and audiences engaged worldwide.

This bold move earned Cantone the 2020 “Innovator of the Year Award” from CelebrityAccess.

Cantone has been honored repeatedly, including:

• Hall of Honor recognition for reshaping the live casino entertainment model (Pollstar)

• Man of the Year from Boys’ Town of Italy, presented at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York

• Ellis Island Medal of Honor (Given to six U.S. Presidents)

• Entertainment Executive of the Year (G2E Las Vegas)

• America’s Top 50 Most Influential Leaders (VenuesNow)

• Legacy Award (Mystic Chamber of Commerce)

• Person of the Year (CT NFL Hall of Fame)

• Most Influential Booker of Talent in the Western Hemisphere (Philadelphia Daily News)

• Alumni Achievement Award (Penn State)

Not to mention that under Cantone’s watch, the backstage area at Mohegan Sun Arena has become a tourist attraction like Yankee Stadium’s Monument Park. Countless National awards, memorabilia from iconic A-List artists and thousands of famous autographs line the walls of what Billboard called, “the cathedral of entertainment.”

While Cantone’s influence spans the United States, Canada, and international properties in places like South Korea, he never stopped valuing relationships at the core of his success.

“As I continue to work with Mohegan Sun while I transition into retirement, I’m so very grateful to my wonderful team. All the awards, recognition and making memories were always due to literally thousands of people along the way who came into my life for a reason. I now know why. But all credit goes to my talented and loyal team of men and women who run our venues. When you put people first, great things happen.” – Tom Cantone

It’s this ethos – along with his relentless innovation – that solidified his stature as one of entertainment’s great architects. Cantone leaves behind a legacy rooted in vision, loyalty, and industry-defining risk-taking.

From reshaping Atlantic City’s entertainment identity to lifting Mohegan Sun into the global spotlight, Cantone’s imprint is everywhere – on stages, in box office records, and in the memories of artists, executives, and audiences who witnessed his work firsthand.

If this writer had their way, the world would wake up tomorrow with Tom Cantone crowned as the President of Entertainment of the World. But alas, reality has other plans for this once in a generation leader. For more than four decades, Cantone has built relationships and created the moments that pushed the casino industry onto the national stage. His retirement marks not just the end of an era, but the celebration of a career that truly reshaped the entertainment world. All legends need time to rest and reflect but sad to see you go. So, take your bow, Mr. Cantone – thank you for your passion, your dedication, and the joy you’ve sparked in countless people over the years.

Creative Artists Agency’s (CAA) Steve Levine said it best, “There is not another Tom Cantone out there. He was always an innovator in our business. The entire industry recognized that he was always taking care of the artists, no matter what their nature. A rare talent and an exceptional partner, working with him as been an honor”.