Irving Azoff: An Open Letter On Billboard’s Battle With YouTube

Amid an ongoing conversation about music royalties in the era of streaming, Irving Azoff has penned an open letter in support of Billboard following the publication’s high-profile dispute with YouTube.

The dispute follows a rupture between Billboard and YouTube earlier this year when YouTube threatened to pull its data from Billboard’s charts over a disagreement regarding how free versus paid streams are weighted.

Azoff, a long-time critic of YouTube’s payout structures, originally voiced his concerns in a Billboard Guest Column earlier this year. Now, he doubles down, praising Billboard’s decision to stand firm.

The following open letter was provided to CelebrityAccess by Azoff’s representatives:

When you least expect it, expect it! That’s what I love about our business: someone always surprises you. I have been waiting to see who’s willing to stand up to the bully that is YouTube, and kudos to Billboard for doing just that.

A few months ago, I wrote a Billboard Guest Column detailing how YouTube is using its market power to coerce everyone for its own financial gain. When faced with the strength and tyrannical tactics of YouTube, many companies can’t fight back. Imagine my surprise and delight when Billboard actually took a stand against YouTube and did not give in to their unreasonable demands!

Last December, YouTube threw a tantrum and threatened that if Billboard did not count free and paid streams equally for chart purposes, YouTube would pull all its data from the Billboard charts. (Link: https://www.billboard.com/pro/youtube-announces-intention-withdraw-data-billboard-charts/) Guess what??? Billboard refused to give in and did not let YouTube dictate the rules and control the Billboard charts.

I applaud Billboard for being willing to stand up! YouTube pays music creators – artists and songwriters – less than any other comparable digital service and should not have influence over the Billboard charts. When YouTube starts paying artists and songwriters on par with other music services, then its streams can be counted the same as Apple, Spotify, etc. Until then, we should all be happy to let YouTube take its toys and go home.

Since 2018, Billboard has correctly counted paid streams more heavily than free streams when determining chart position. (Link: https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/billboard-charts-adjust-streaming-weighting-2018-8006673/) It makes sense, because Billboard’s charts are supposed to be a measure of commercial success. Despite this, it appears that Billboard had agreed to place more weight on YouTube’s free streams to try to convince them to stay; that makes no sense to me, but my guess is that Billboard was most likely trying to appease GoogleGoliath. (Link: https://www.billboard.com/pro/billboard-charts-add-more-weight-on-demand-streaming-2026) Apparently, that concession wasn’t enough to satisfy YouTube. YouTube continued to demand that Billboard make no distinction between free and paid streams on the charts. This “our way or the highway” behavior is what we’ve seen from YouTube time and time again.

Why does YouTube care about the Billboard charts? It seems like this is another attempt by YouTube to increase its leverage over artists, songwriters, and rightsholders. If YouTube controls the charts, my guess is they think it will make them even more powerful. And then, guess what? In the next round of negotiations with labels and publishers, YouTube will continue to use its power to try to lower rates they pay again. YouTube already pays less than the other streaming platforms, and it could get even worse for all of us.