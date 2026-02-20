Mumford & Sons Detail International Tour For 2026

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British folk rockers Mumford & Sons’ are gearing up for a major international tour with performances lined up for North America and Europe in support of their newest album, Prizefighter which dropped today on Glassnote Records/Gentlemen of the Road.
The tour, which is scehduled to kick off on June 2 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, will hit markets such as New York, Rome, London, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dublin, Berlin and more.
Presales for the tour start om February 24, followed by a general onsale on February 27. Mumford & Sons will also have a limited number of student-priced tickets available for select shows*, expanding access for student fans.
Support for the tour will come from Sierra Ferrell, Dylan Gossett, Caamp, Lord Huron, The War On Drugs, Medium Build, and Marcus King Band on select dates.
Mumford & Sons confirmed tour dates
February 20—Tempe, AZ—Innings Festival
April 24—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena
April 25—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena
April 28—Brisbane, Australia—Entertainment Centre
April 29—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena
May 2—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena
June 2—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena
June 4—Bozeman, MT—Bobcat Stadium (not a Live Nation date)
June 6—Boulder, CO—Folsom Field (not a Live Nation date)
June 8—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena
June 9—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP
June 11—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field
June 13—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium
June 14—Pittsburgh, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 16—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater
June 18—Syracuse, NY—Empower FCU Amphitheater
June 19—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live
June 20—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium
June 22—Boston, MA—Fenway Park
July 1—Groningen, Netherlands—Stadspark
July 2—Werchter, Belgium—Rock Werchter Festival
July 4—London, U.K.—BST Hyde Park
July 5—Dublin, Ireland—Marlay Park
July 7—Rome, Italy—Rock in Roma
July 9—Berlin, Germany—Waldbuhne
July 31—Minneapolis, MN— Mystic Lake Amphitheater~
August 1—St. Charles, Iowa—Hinterland Music Festival
August 2—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater~
August 4—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena~
August 6—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino~
August 7—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena
August 9—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center
August 11—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
August 15—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion
August 16—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival
September 12—Rio de Janeiro, Brazil—Rock in Rio
September 20—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena
September 22—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater
September 23—Madison, WI—Kohl Center
September 25—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 29—Birmingham, AL—Coca-Cola Amphitheater
October 1—The Woodlands, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 3—Albuquerque, NM—First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
October 6—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum