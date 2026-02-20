Mumford & Sons Detail International Tour For 2026

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British folk rockers Mumford & Sons’ are gearing up for a major international tour with performances lined up for North America and Europe in support of their newest album, Prizefighter which dropped today on Glassnote Records/Gentlemen of the Road.

The tour, which is scehduled to kick off on June 2 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, will hit markets such as New York, Rome, London, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dublin, Berlin and more.

Presales for the tour start om February 24, followed by a general onsale on February 27. Mumford & Sons will also have a limited number of student-priced tickets available for select shows*, expanding access for student fans.

Support for the tour will come from Sierra Ferrell, Dylan Gossett, Caamp, Lord Huron, The War On Drugs, Medium Build, and Marcus King Band on select dates.

Mumford & Sons confirmed tour dates

February 20—Tempe, AZ—Innings Festival

April 24—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena

April 25—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena

April 28—Brisbane, Australia—Entertainment Centre

April 29—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena

May 2—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena

June 2—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

June 4—Bozeman, MT—Bobcat Stadium (not a Live Nation date)

June 6—Boulder, CO—Folsom Field (not a Live Nation date)

June 8—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

June 9—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP

June 11—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field

June 13—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium

June 14—Pittsburgh, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 16—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 18—Syracuse, NY—Empower FCU Amphitheater

June 19—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live

June 20—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium

June 22—Boston, MA—Fenway Park

July 1—Groningen, Netherlands—Stadspark

July 2—Werchter, Belgium—Rock Werchter Festival

July 4—London, U.K.—BST Hyde Park

July 5—Dublin, Ireland—Marlay Park

July 7—Rome, Italy—Rock in Roma

July 9—Berlin, Germany—Waldbuhne

July 31—Minneapolis, MN— Mystic Lake Amphitheater~

August 1—St. Charles, Iowa—Hinterland Music Festival

August 2—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater~

August 4—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena~

August 6—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino~

August 7—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

August 9—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center

August 11—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

August 15—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion

August 16—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival

September 12—Rio de Janeiro, Brazil—Rock in Rio

September 20—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

September 22—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater

September 23—Madison, WI—Kohl Center

September 25—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 29—Birmingham, AL—Coca-Cola Amphitheater

October 1—The Woodlands, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 3—Albuquerque, NM—First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

October 6—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum