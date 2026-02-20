U2 Releases A Tribute To Renee Good

DUBLIN (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary Irish rock band U2 has officially weighed in on America’s unfolding political crisis with a new EP that contains a tribute to Renee Good, the Minnesota mom who was fatally shot by federal agents in January during a protest of an immigration crackdown.

The tribute, “American Obituary,” was included in the band’s new EP, Days of Ash, which contains six new songs and is the first official new music from U2 in almost a decade.

The EP dropped on Wednesday, with U2 describing it as a response to the people “fighting on the front lines of freedom.”

U2 has never shied away from using their fame to focus on issues of social justice, including anti-poverty initiatives and advocacy. During their careers, U2 played pivotal roles in high-profile activist events such as the Live Aid and Live 8 concerts**,** and the group has recorded political songs such as “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “MLK,” and “Mothers of the Disappeared,” among others.

The band’s frontman, Bono, was also the co-founder of the ONE Campaign, an organization dedicated to fighting extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa.

The group has recorded songs such as “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” a protest against violence in Northern Ireland, while Bono and The Edge performed in a subway station in Kyiv in 2022 as a show of solidarity following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.