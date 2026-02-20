Virgin Music Group Completes The Acquisition Of Downtown Music Holdings

LOS ANGELES & AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) — Universal’s Virgin Music Group completed its acquisition of the major independent music company Downtown Music Holdings LLC, the culmination of a deal worth a reported $775 million.

As part of the acquisition, Virgin announced the appointment of Pieter van Rijn to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Van Rijn, who was previously appointed CEO of Downtown in 2024, will oversee day-to-day operations of the combined venture as well as the integration of Downtown into the Virgin music ecosystem.

He will report to co-CEOs Nat Pastor and JT Myers and will continue to be based in Amsterdam.

Additionally, Downtown’s Justin Kalifowitz announced that he’s departing from the company he founded in 2007, while Downtown’s chairman Andrew Bergman will transition into a senior advisory role.

“Pieter’s appointment signals our intent to bring these businesses together thoughtfully and strategically. This is about making both Virgin Music Group and Downtown even better — preserving their distinct strengths while increasing the investment, technology and global resources available to independent entrepreneurs. Pieter’s experience and leadership make him the right person to help guide us forward,” stated Nat Pastor.

“Today recognizes the extraordinary company the Downtown team has built. Justin’s pioneering spirit — and the leadership of Andrew, Pieter and colleagues worldwide — created an organization defined by its powerful belief in independent creators. We deeply respect what this team has built and are committed to backing it, protecting what makes Downtown successful, and expanding opportunities for the global independent community,” added JT Myers.

“This combination enhances the choice, service and global reach available to the independent community. I’m grateful to Justin and Andrew for their vision in building Downtown, and to Nat and JT for their trust as we enter this next chapter. Our focus is clear: strengthen what makes both companies special and deliver even greater value to the entrepreneurs we serve,” Pieter van Rijn stated.