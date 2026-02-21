Songwriter Matt McCartney Signs A Publishing Deal With Big Loud

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Big Loud Publishing announced the signing of rising songwriter Matt McCartney.

“This whole journey started with the Big Loud Beauties hockey team which eventually led me to signing with Big Loud Publishing,” shares McCartney. “This is a dream come true for me, and I feel grateful to be surrounded by a team that truly champions creators. I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead!”

“When Joey introduced our publishing team to Matt, working with him felt like a natural fit. Matt has a unique perspective and great songwriting instincts,” says Mike Giangreco, VP of A&R, Big Loud Publishing. “We’re thrilled to add him to our publishing roster and excited for what’s ahead for him at Big Loud.”

A native of Toronto who relocated to Nashville, McCartney served as a staffer at producer and Big Loud Co-Founder / Partner Joey Moi’s recording studio before he signed his publishing deal.