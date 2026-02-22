Phish Reveal The Details For Summer Tour ‘26

(CelebrityAccess) — The legendary jam band Phish announced plans for their Summer Tour ‘26.

The tour kicks off with a pair of performances at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin on July 7-8 and wraps July 31 an August 1 with two nights at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park.

Along the way, Phish is scheduled to perform multiple shows at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, as well as a five night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden from July 22-29.

The newly announced summer tour is in addition to the band’s sold-out residency at Sphere in Las Vegas in April and May, and the band’s annual 3-day stand at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce, Colorado on Labor Day Weekend.

A ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through 12:00 noon (ET) on Monday, February 23. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 27 at 10:00 am (ET).