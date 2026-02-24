AEG International Names John Langford President Of APAC

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — AEG International has announced the appointment of John Langford to the role of President of the company’s operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

In his new role as President of APAC, Langford will oversee AEG International’s expansion strategy across venues and real estate, as well as the company’s portfolio across his region of responsibility. He will also coordinate with local leadership teams and venue partners.

He will officially begin his new role on April 1, 2026.

“Asia-Pacific is a dynamic and strategically important market for AEG, with significant long-term potential,” said Alex Hill, President & CEO, AEG International. “John’s track record of delivering sustained performance, driving operational excellence, and leading high-performing teams makes him the ideal leader to drive our ambitions in the region. I am excited to see his expertise applied across our expanding Asia portfolio.”

A veteran of the live entertainment and facilities management industry, Langford brings more than three decades of experience to his new role at AEG. He currently serves as AEG International’s Executive Vice President for Venues, with a focus on the company’s current portfolio of European venues.

“Over the past decade at AEG, I’ve had the privilege of working across an extraordinary breadth of roles—from leading the world’s busiest arena to overseeing operations across multiple international markets. That experience has given me a deep appreciation for the power of live entertainment to bring communities together and deliver meaningful impact,” Langford added.

“I have long admired Asia for its energy, cultural diversity, and dynamic live music landscape. I’m excited to relocate and immerse myself more fully in the market, working alongside our talented teams and partners to build on the strong foundations already in place. There is tremendous opportunity ahead, and I look forward to helping accelerate AEG’s expansion and further establish Asia-Pacific as a leading market for live music and world-class venues,” he said.