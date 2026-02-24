Colorado’s Wild Goose Saloon Shutters

PARKER, Colorado (CelebrityAccess) — The Wild Goose Saloon, a restaurant and live music venue in Parker, has been forced to close its doors as the venue’s co-owner Chris Dellinger undergoes treatment for cancer.

The venue, which opened in 2021, features an indoor stage with a capacity for 450 fans along with a smaller, outdoor patio stage.

According to a post on a GoFundMe page for local musician and Wild Goose bar owner Chris Dellinger, he was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate Cancer in November and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

As he deals with his health challenges, the Wild Goose has canceled multiple shows, scheduled performances from Scotty Austin, the former lead vocalist of Saving Abel, the Freddy Jones Band, Marfa, and a a St. Patrick’s day event with Potcheen.

“The Goose is closed. We have been struggling for months financially and haven’t been able to catch up on any of our bills. That along with my cancer diagnosis have brought us to where we are. I apologize to all of the bands and we will do everything in Lola and I’s power to make sure we take care of our employees,” Dellinger shared in a social media post on Monday.

Friends and well-wishers can contribute to Dellinger’s recovery here.