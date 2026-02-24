Dynamic Talent International And Adam Bauer Of Madison House Announce Strategic Partnership,

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Noted talent executive Adam Bauer and key agents from Madison House have revealed plans to join forces with Dynamic Talent International (DTI), significantly expanding the agency’s roster.

The deal will transition more than 110 clients from the Madison House roster to DTI, including artists such as Men at Work, Sixpence None the Richer, Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Steve Poltz.

As part of the deal, Madison House agents Adam Bauer and Jennaya Ramirez will join DTI as partners. The unified company will continue to operate as Dynamic Talent International, boasting a combined roster of more than 600 agency clients.

Dynamic Talent International will maintain its headquarters in Nashville, TN, along with additional offices in Sacramento, Europe, and a soon-to-open location in Philadelphia.

“Over the past few months, Madison House Booking Agency and DTI have discovered a shared vision that will elevate our clients’ careers and create meaningful opportunities for both teams,” said Adam Bauer. “I am deeply grateful to mentors like Kell Houston, Jim Fleming, Nadia Prescher, and Jesse Aratow, who have shaped so much of what I’ve learned in this industry. We’re thrilled to join Trevor Swenson, Jennaya Ramirez, and the entire team at Dynamic Talent. Our team is ready for this next chapter and will continue to deliver results for our clients and shape the industry for years to come.”

“This union brings these two companies together and represents a powerful alignment of vision, culture, and long-term strategy,” said Trevor Swenson, CEO of Dynamic Talent International. “Madison House has built an incredible legacy rooted in artist development. By bringing our teams together, we are creating a stronger platform for our artists and staff—one that expands opportunities, deepens relationships, and positions us for exponential growth in a quickly evolving global marketplace.”

“I am incredibly honored to step into this partnership role at such a significant time for our agency,” said Jennaya Ramirez. “Having overseen our operations through a period of significant growth, I’ve seen firsthand the dedication our team brings to every artist’s career. My focus moving forward is to further streamline our global infrastructure, ensuring that as we scale, our commitment to white-glove service and operational excellence remains the backbone of everything we do. I look forward to building the future of this agency alongside a leadership team I deeply respect.”